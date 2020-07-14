6,000 Ondo youths trained on agribusiness

Agriculture
By Hakeem Gbadamosi | Akure
fertilizers, smallholders farmer youths
Crops farmers

NOT less than 6000 youths and other farmers in Ondo state have been trained on various agricultural skills by a private organisation, Lead Transformation Initiative (LTI) in order to promote agriculture in the state.

This was disclosed by the Director of the organisation,  Mr. Titilayo Femi Kings, who said the initiative was to boost food production and enhance economic growth in the state.

Kings who said that the training of the youths and farmers which include women was put in place by the organisation as parts of efforts to promote agriculture among youth in the state, saying the measure was to make the beneficiaries self reliant and reduce unemployment in the state as well as the entire country.

According to him, the effort would also reduce youth restiveness and enable them contribute their quota to the development of the state and the country at large.

“We have reached out to over 6000 people (youth, rural farmers, women and kids) with its awareness campaign, workshops, in-class and hands-on trainings to drive its vision of raising transformed minds that are creating sustainable development in the rural and urban communities of Nigeria starting from Ondo State.

“Our projects span across Gender Inclusion, youth development and Rural Community Development and we use Transformational Education and Climate Smart Agriculture as unique tools to achieve our vision.

“Our project, Sustainable Development Bootcamp a six months agric-inclined transformative programme has trained over 95 youths on agribusiness development from which 25 startups have emerged along the agricultural value chains.

“Our School of Ideation formerly Idea Spark, a one-week transformative short course has trained about 250 youths on process of ideation, 95 of them moved to incubation while 25 have commenced sustainable projects and enterprise.”

He said the organisation has produced and sold over 35,000 tree seedlings from which “we have directly planted over 8000 trees with the joint efforts of youths and rural farmers to offset carbon in Akure South and Ifedore LGAs of Ondo State.

“The food forest gives regular produce such as honey, vegetables, tubers, fishes, poultry products and some other staple food items with which the farmers and youths are generating livelihood”

The Director of LTI said the Youth Grow Natural project has trained over 295 youths on practical agriculture who are now motivated to become actors in our food system and climate actions.

“The trained youths are now actively involved in our project Teensgrowforest where over 2,000 high school students are exposed to career opportunities in agriculture from which 193 of the students showed interests in practical agriculture”

He explained that the organization has restored a three hectares school farm in one of the high schools where practical agricultural training has gone into extinction, saying the aim was to restore and improve the quality of agricultural education in the school.

“Selected 45 rural kids with low career ambition, poor hygiene and low self-esteem are getting educational support services on ICT, career path development, personal hygiene, sexual reproductive health and rights under our Smart Farmers’ Kids project”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Details have emerged of how the leader of Ibadan notorious gang, One Million Boys, Abiola Ebila, was killed on Sunday afternoon.  Tribune Online gathered from a reliable source who craved anonymity, that Ebila and his team kidnapped a middle-aged man whose name as of the time of this report could not be ascertained… Read Full Story

 

A total of 1,773 contractors were allegedly paid N70.495 billion by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)  as mobilisation fees without resorting to the site between 2008 and 2012. This was revealed as the House of Representatives at the weekend kicked-off its investigation into the N70.495 billion allegedly… Read Full Story
There was an executioner in Old Oyo who specialised in cutting off his victims’ heads. He later sinned and was sentenced to death. At the point of execution, he demanded to know which part of his body would be cut: “the head or the feet?” The town yelled: How did you kill your victims? Ex-EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu… Read Full Story
THE Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Sunday, clarified that due process of law was followed in the approval granted to a firm, Omoh Jay Nig Ltd, to dispose of vessels. He said the approval followed the final forfeiture order obtained by his office and the presidential… Read Full Story
The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours… Read Full Story
Despite the record gains in three trading session last week, equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed the week bearish as the All Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.12 per cent to… Read Full Story 
The 19 Northern States Northern Speakers Conference under the aegis of Northern Speakers Forum(NSF) converged in Kaduna at the weekend to discuss sensitive and critical issues that are affecting the region… Read Full Story
One factor working in favour of leading organizations is their deployment of customer feedback to get even better. Feedback is the view expressed by customers about the performance of a company or its products. This could be positive or negative. Feedback is important because it is a pointer to the future of an organization… Read Full Story
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Ibrahim Magu from office as the Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following his arrest last week and appearance before the presidential probe panel set up to investigate allegations of impropriety levelled against him by the Attorney… Read Full Story
Corruption is the Original Sin. The political philosopher Isaiah Berlin described it as part of “the crooked timber of humanity”. It belongs to the class of “wicked problems”. A wicked problem, according to policy scientists, is a social problem that appears in the manner of an insoluble puzzle; in which the best… Read Full Story

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Agriculture

‘Government must step up support for farmers’

Agriculture

NABDA to produce 5 million yam seedlings using biotechnology

Agriculture

‘Why some agricultural policies can’t work’

Agriculture

COVID-19: Agro-processors need working capital, palliative — Stakeholder

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More