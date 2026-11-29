Six hundred Nigerian Army personnel have completed a four-week specialised counter-insurgency and jungle warfare training programme in India, marking a new phase in defence cooperation between both countries.
The soldiers graduated on Saturday at the Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS), Vairengte, after completing a tailor-made training programme known as ‘Guerrilla Prahaar’, designed to address the operational requirements of the Nigerian Army.
The graduation ceremony was attended by the High Commissioner of Nigeria to India, Saidu Dahiru Muhammad, and the General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla.
The training, which ran from November 2 to 28, 2026, exposed the Nigerian soldiers to specialised techniques in counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism and jungle warfare, as well as the application of contemporary military technology.
The programme was designed to strengthen the soldiers’ operational capabilities in tackling security threats and responding to complex combat situations.
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According to the statement, the successful completion of the programme underscores India’s commitment to supporting international efforts towards peace and security through military cooperation and capacity development.
It added that the training marked a significant milestone in defence relations between Nigeria and India, being the first time in 80 years that a contingent of such magnitude had undergone training at the Indian military institution.
The soldiers are expected to return to Nigeria following the completion of the four-week exercise.
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