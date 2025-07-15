60-year-old woman, two others arraigned over alleged murder of security guard in Ondo

A 60-year-old woman, Osagbemi Oluwafemi, alongside two young men, Ayenuyo Ibrahim (25) and Taiwo David (22), has been arraigned before an Ondo State Magistrates’ Court for the alleged murder of a security guard, Taiwo Williams.

The trio was brought before the court on two counts of conspiracy and murder, following an incident that occurred on 2nd July 2025, around 6 p.m. at New Custom Junction in the Idepe area of Okitipupa Local Government.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Taiwo Oniyere, told the court that the defendants assaulted the deceased with planks and pieces of wood—an attack that led to his death days later.

According to the charge sheet, the offences are contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants also face charges under Section 324 for conspiracy to commit a felony.

The formal charge reads in part: “That you, Ayenuyo Ibrahim, Osagbemi Oluwafemi, and Taiwo David, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned magisterial district, did unlawfully beat one Williams Taiwo, which later resulted in his death.”

The court, however, did not take the pleas of the accused.

Inspector Oniyere urged the court to remand the defendants pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP). However, the defence counsel, O. Adedire, requested an adjournment to allow her clients to respond to the remand application.

Chief Magistrate Olateju Odenusi-Fadeyi ordered the remand of the suspects in police custody and adjourned the matter until 31st July 2025 for hearing on the remand application.

In a separate case, a 28-year-old artisan, Tobi Babatunde, has been sentenced to four years in prison by an Akure Magistrates’ Court for stealing a poultry feed mill engine valued at N1.3 million.

Magistrate O. Omotosho convicted Babatunde after he pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of burglary and theft.

“Having reviewed the evidence, including the defendant’s confession, the court finds him guilty as charged,” Omotosho declared.

Babatunde was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for the first count, with an option of a N200,000 fine, and one year each for the second and third counts, with options of N50,000 fines each. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Police prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, said the incident took place between June and July 2025 at a poultry farm located in the Mopol Barracks area of Owode, Akure North Local Government Area.

According to him, the convict unlawfully entered the farm, owned by one Veronica Titus, and stole two electric motors used in the feed mill, each worth N650,000.

The offences violated Sections 423 and 390 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

Akintimehin urged the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a deterrent to others. Magistrate Omotosho obliged, sentencing Babatunde to a total of four years behind bars.

