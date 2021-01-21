60-year-old woman farmer hangs self

The body of a 60-year-old woman was, on Thursday, found hanging on a tree in Amachai area of Okpanam community in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Her farming bag was lying a foot away from the tree.

According to reports, the deceased simply identified as Mrs Okenyi was declared missing on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, after she went to the farm and did not return.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya who confirmed the story said an investigation was in progress.

There was suspicion that the woman may have been killed by an unknown person who also hanged her as the two legs were on the ground.

One of the onlookers said: “I do not believe this woman actually killed herself. The ropes look too short and her legs are too close to the ground. It is possible that someone killed her and came to hang her on this tree.

The body of the deceased has since been taken to the mortuary of an undisclosed hospital.

