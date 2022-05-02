60-year-old man, one other jailed in Ondo for forging late cocoa farmer signature

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure has sentenced a 60-year-old man, Kehinde Ojo and Abiodun Falade, to two years imprisonment for forging the signature of a late cocoa farmer and forcibly taking over another cocoa farmlands.

The duo were alleged to have committed the offence between February 18, 2009, and May 5, 2009, at various times in Akure, in the Akure Magisterial District.

The Police Prosecutor, Suleiman Abdullateef, told the court that the convicts conspired to commit a felony to wit: forgery and forcible entry into another person’s farmland.

The convicts were alleged to have forged the signature of one late Pa Dare Esho in respect of an agreement for the sales and purchase of cocoa farmland.

The convicts were said to have unlawfully and forcibly entered the cocoa farmland of one Rebecca Oluwadare located and situated at Pelu community, along Idanre road and harvested cocoa beans whose value is yet to be ascertained.

The two accused were said to have conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of the public peace, by hindering the complainant from gaining access to her farmland.





The convicts were charged with four counts of conspiracy, forging the signature of one late pa Dare Esho, entering into the cocoa farmland and causing the breach of peace.

The prosecution had on February 23, 2021, dragged the convicts to court over the forgery act, contrary to and punishable under Sections 516 465, 467 81 & 82 and 349(D) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.

Counsel to the two defendants, Sanmi Owoeye and Kunle Akinlabi urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

In his judgement, the Presiding Judge, Magistrate Tope Aladejana, convicted Falade and Ojo based on circumstantial evidence proved by the prosecution.

The Court found the convicts guilty as charged and sentenced them to two years imprisonment without an option fine.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE