60 percent of Lagos-Ibadan railway workers infected with COVID-19 ― Amaechi

Over 60 percent of the workforce on the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project are currently battling with COVID-19 infection.

The Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this, on Monday, when he appeared on a television programme.

Amaechi said that the commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line would be put on hold due to the upsurge of COVID-19 in the country.

“First let us admit that over 60 of our staff, not ministry of transport staff, but the staff working on the rail project have been infected by COVID-19, luckily nobody has died and I pray nobody will die, but you see the kind of sacrifice everybody is making to get the rail to function.

“We need to learn how to live with COVID-19, I really want to congratulate those that achieve that feat, we were to inaugurate first week in January. We had to stop those doing minor completion because of the rise in the COVID-19 transmission.

“The timeline for the inauguration will depend on the pandemic, if COVID-19 stops today or reduces we will commission the project.”

Amaechi, further stated that the train services on all route might stop if passengers do not adhere to COVID-19 protocol.

“We will allow the train to run but if we see that we are conveying passengers who have the virus from Lagos to Ibadan, we will stop it, just like we are threatening to stop Kaduna-Abuja if people don’t comply with the protocol,” he stated.

