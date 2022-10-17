60 Nigerians flee gurugram campus after thrashing

Around 60 Nigerian college students of a non-public college declare to have left the campus after they have been allegedly thrashed and abused on the soccer area and of their hostel.

The international college students of GD Goenka University mentioned they feared for his or her lives and have been staying in varied locations of Delhi in the intervening time. They have sought the Nigerian embassy’s intervention, they mentioned.

The “temporary” determination to depart comes virtually a month after a bunch of Indian college students staged a protest in opposition to their Nigerian counterparts for providing prayers on the soccer floor.

The protesting college students, who shouted “Jai Shri Ram” slogans, had lodged a criticism with the registrar, asking the authorities to make sure the Nigerians provided namaz solely of their hostel rooms. The matter was resolved amicably, police and the college had mentioned then.

On Sunday, nevertheless, each the police and the college administration mentioned the soccer area had nothing to do with the protests over namaz a month in the past.

According to Khaleel, a Nigerian scholar, bother erupted on Friday, when the college determined to have each Indian and Nigerian college students in a single staff. “Our captain spoke with the sports officer and laid down his objections against a ‘mixed team’. The officer decided to call off the match.

Despite that, a few Indian students entered the field and before anyone could realise a thing, someone hit our captain on the head with an iron rod. Outsiders, who had come on bikes, also joined them and there was a clash. However, the matter was resolved that day itself,” he advised TOI.

Khaleel alleged {that a} group of Indian college students attacked them within the hostel the subsequent day (Saturday). “They hurled abuses and threatened us with dire consequences. We are 63 Nigerians here in total. We have left the campus for the time being and are staying in Delhi,” he added.

Indian college students, then again, alleged they have been attacked by a bunch of Nigerians. Sultan (*60*), a pharmacy scholar, alleged that he was strolling on the campus on Saturday when 4-5 Nigerians used expletives that have been aimed toward him.

“They kept raining blows on me. My friends came to my rescue, but they were thrashed with sticks and rods too,” mentioned Sultan, who lodged a police criticism.

Both sides have lodged complaints in opposition to one another at Sohna City police station, resulting in cross-FIRs. The circumstances have been registered underneath sections 323 (voluntarily inflicting harm), 34 (frequent intention) and 506 (legal intimidation) of the IPC.

“There was no major incident. The two groups had an argument during a football match, which escalated into a fight. We have received complaints from both sides and registered cross-FIRs. We are scanning CCTV footage and will take action accordingly,” mentioned Upasana, the ACP (south).

The college administration insisted that no scholar had left the campus. They, nevertheless, mentioned that 10 college students had been suspended for his or her alleged involvement within the ruckus in the course of the Friday match.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE