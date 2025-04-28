60 NDDC staff trained in modern agribusiness in Delta

At least 60 participants drawn from the supervisory cadre of Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC) have been trained in modern agribusiness.

Organized by the FGN/NDDC/IFAD/LIFE-ND Project Livelihood Family Enterprises in partnership with Adventium Songhai Delta in Amukpe, Sapele, Delta State, the training was aimed at equipping the agricultural supervisors who were selected from across board with modern knowledge and techniques to support rural farmers in key focus areas including rice, cassava, plantain, oil palm, cocoa, poultry and fishery production.

The five days training programme with the theme; ‘Innovative Agricultural Systems, Agribusiness, and Climate-Smart Aquaculture was held in Amukpe, Sapele in Delta state

Addressing the participants at the opening ceremony, the National Project Coordinator, LIFE-ND Project, Dr. Abiodun Sanni who was ably represented by Mrs Ngozi Ohaechesi, emphasised the importance of the training to enhance the capacity of the NDDC personnel to effectively supervise and support local agribusiness in the Niger-Delta Region.

“NDDC is a co-founder of LIFE-ND Project which began six years ago with IFAD funding support in other Niger Delta States of Abia, Bayelsa, Cross-River, Delta, Edo, and Ondo.

“This is our first major training for Akwa Ibom, Imo, and Rivers where 60 participants have been selected from across board to benefit from the training and impart farmers within the region.”

Also speaking, Mr Frank Oputu-Tonye a Director, Agriculture and Fisheries from NDDC who stood in for the Director Mrs Winifred Madume said: ‘We are using this platform with IFAD through the LIFE-ND Project to transform agricultural practices and improve livelihoods across the Niger- Delta with the use of modern Agricultural technology to make significant impact’.

The Managing Director of Adventium Songhai Delta Ltd Mr Isaac Oghogho the partnering firm which provided the expertise and resource professionals for the training programme said that the whole idea was focused on building technical and operational capacity across key value chains adding that it is an opportunity for participants to address real world challenges and acquire modern skills in agriculture.’

During the five days of training experts and professionals from Adventium Songhai a company that specialises in agro production, industrial processing training, and tourism hub did several presentations and demonstrations.

The presentation included amongst others, overview of the Nigerian agricultural sector, challenges, trends, and opportunities; climate-smart agriculture and Innovative Farming with emphasis on the Songhai Farm Model- ZERI; Smart farming and application of technology in agribusiness development including Climate Change and Impact on Agribusiness; Structure and Importance of Value Chain; Market Linkages and Farm Income; Digital Marketing and e-commerce for Agribusiness.

Others are fishing and aquaculture development; modern techniques in aquaculture as well as aquaculture breeding and spawning amongst others.

Most of the participants expressed optimism about the impact of the training and pledged to transfer the skills and knowledge gained to local communities, strengthening food system and agricultural productivity at the grassroots.

One of the participants from Delta State Mr Osamah Steven an Assistant Manager was full of kudos for LIFE-ND Project, the Organisers of the programme.

According to him, “This is one of the best capacity-building training I have attended in recent times. The presentations were so detailed and I was able to gather enough experience and knowledge that will help me not only to be an incubator myself but also be able to mentor others.

Another participant Mrs Adefisayo Ebunoluwa a Chief Administrative Assistant Officer from the headquarters of the Commission commended the organizers of the training saying “The Songhai Farm Model is really the way to go because it does not create room for waste.

In her closing remarks Mrs Ngozi Ohaechesi the head of Administration and logistics who stood in for the National Project Coordinator of LIFE –ND Project Engr. Abiodun Sanni expressed Management appreciation to the Federal Government and the Hon. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari for their continuous support and encouragement for the Agricultural Initiative in the Niger Delta region.

She also commended the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku for his consistent and unalloyed support in ensuring that the empowerment project permeates through every nook and cranny of the region.

