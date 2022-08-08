6 Shiite members killed during Ashura day in Kaduna 

At least six members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) were killed while several others sustained injuries during a procession to mark this year’s Ashura Day in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The leader of the Movement in Zaria, Mallam Abdulhamid Bello told newsmen on Monday alleged that a combined team of security operatives opened fire at the procession and in the process six of their members lost their lives.

He gave the names of those killed as Jafar Magaji Jushi, Kazeem Lawal Magume, Ali Lawal Samaru, Muhsin Badamasi, Yakub Zakzaky, Umar Inuwa Anguwar Fatika, and one other person whose name he could not ascertain.

According to him, the number of those injured was yet to be recorded, adding, “A lot of them have been rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in Wusasa while those in critical condition were taken to ABU Teaching Hospital Shika, Zaria.”

When contacted, Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident but was quick to add, that the police are yet to be fully briefed on what actually transpired.

