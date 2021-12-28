6 persons killed, 17 injured in Kogi road accident

Six persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident that occured on Sunday morning along Obajana-Oshokosho-Lokoja road according to Federal Road Safety Corps.

According to the Kogi State FRSC, the accident involved two vehicles, a commercial Toyota Hiace, Ashe colour with registration number KTN04YX and a DAF Truck Red colour with registration number QAB 961 XA.

31 persons were involved in the accident at about 6 am in the morning, which left 17 people injured, 8 persons not injured while 16 persons were confirmed dead

The Command added that one of the vehicles lost control, as rescued was conducted by members of FRSC in conjunction with the Nigerian Police from Obajana Division and Dangote fire service.

The victims were taken to Fisayo hospital, Obajana while the corpse of the bodies of 6 persons that lost their lives were also taken to Sariki Hausa of Obajana.

