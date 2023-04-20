Six persons have reportedly lost their lives in the Oko community of Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State following a heavy rain storm on Wednesday night.

The victims died when a building collapsed as a result of the strong wind that also uprooted trees.

Similarly, a 10-year-old boy returning from the church was reportedly swept away by erosion in the Okotomi area of Asaba while attempting to retrieve his footwear from the open drain.

Report from the area said several other victims who were critically injured in the Oko community are now receiving treatment at the Asaba Specialist Hospital (ASH), while five others with minor injuries have fully recovered.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said efforts to rescue the 10-year-old were futile, adding that the search has been intensified to recover him.

According to him, the Udu bridge in the Udu local government area of the state, where a petroleum-laden truck fell off and was hanging on the cliff, has been condoned.

Aniagwu said the need to Condon off the area arose to avoid residents daring to go and scoop fuel.