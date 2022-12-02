6 habits that make you look younger than your age

It’s no secret that aging is inevitable. But, if you must age, why not do everything in your power to delay it as long as possible? It turns out that it’s not just your genes and the sun that are aging you. According to Dinah Manalo on pureluxemedical.com, these are some habits that make you look younger than your age.

1. Stay out of the sun

While it’s true that the sun isn’t the only factor in the overall appearance of your skin, it does play a huge role. Damage from the sun’s UV light (UVA and UVB rays) is responsible for about 90% of your skin’s visible signs of ageing. UV rays break down the elastin in your skin, causing a saggy and dull appearance, wrinkles, age spots, uneven skin tone, and more.

Keep in mind that the sun’s rays are out whether it’s sunny or not, so be sure that you wear sunscreen every day. And remember to reapply every few hours for maximum protection.

2. Drink plenty of water

Another key to younger-looking skin is hydration. You should aim for eight glasses of filtered water each day to keep your skin looking radiant and support optimal health. Dehydration can quickly cause your skin to look dry and dull, emphasizing wrinkles and aging. Drinking enough water each day replenishes your skin’s tissue and cells, allowing for younger and healthier-looking skin.

3. Eat a diet rich in plants

The benefits of a diet heavy on fruits and vegetables are many. They provide key nutrients that help support healthy aging and keep your body young, both on the inside and out. Fruits and vegetables also increase your intake of phytonutrients, which help your body ward off the damaging effects of free radicals found in the environment. Aim to eat a healthy diet consisting of mostly fruits and vegetables, supplemented with whole grains and healthy, lean proteins.

4. Get moving

Staying active helps maintain a healthy weight, but did you know that it has been proven to also help you look younger? Exercise increases blood flow, moving oxygen and critical nutrients throughout your body, leading to a more youthful appearance. Regular exercise is critical to maintaining strength and muscle mass, which also boasts a ton of health benefits and can add years to your lifespan.

5. Establish a good skin routine

While there are steps that can be taken to help reverse damage to your skin, it is so much easier to help prevent the damage before it begins. Make a good skincare routine your daily habit. Aim to use a gentle cleanser and exfoliant, and make sure that you’re using the proper treatments and serums for your skin type and needs. And be sure to use a daily moisturizer to increase your skin’s elasticity and keep it hydrated.

6. Limit alcohol and caffeine

Alcohol and caffeine can have health benefits when consumed in moderation. Too much of it can wreak havoc on your skin. Both can dehydrate your body and rob it of key nutrients. What’s even worse is that some of these effects can be permanent.





