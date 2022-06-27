6 Biggest Culture Shocks for International Students in the UK

Studying in the UK is a dream for many learners and innovators all around the world. People from all over the world try to go to the UK to get higher education. But, there are a lot of things they need to face. It is almost inevitable to ignore the cultural differences of a different part of the world and the same goes for the UK.

People planning to get a PR in the UK must pass the life in the UK test first. The life in the UK Test is taken to acknowledge the knowledge of the person wanting to stay in the UK. A set of questions from different topics like history,geography and socio-cultural practices are asked. You can be familiar with the pattern after you practice life in the UK tests during your free time.

Among many cultural differences that are faced by international students, here we have listed six cultural shocks for international students in The UK.

1) Apologize For Everything

Everything that the British do is done with politeness in mind. The unwritten norm is that both sides should apologize for even the smallest of offenses. The British absolutely love to apologize for everything, from speeding past someone on the stairs to bumping into a lamppost.

2) Don’t expect people to talk about their feelings

When expressing emotions in the UK, there is a natural awkwardness involved. This causes people to seem as though they don’t care about circumstances, while in reality, they do, and to defend themselves by appearing unconcerned. It’s possibly because they are afraid that if they express their sentiments, they will be rejected.

3) Hook-up culture

When all you want to do is find someone, the hook-up culture can be irritating. Keep in mind that you don’t have to undersell yourself in order to participate in this casual dating game. There is always someone searching for the same things as you, but it’s not likely to be the person who is trying to get a rise out of you.





4) Politeness is The Must

Although navigating and understanding British culture can be challenging, just smile and make an effort to make friends. If you break any of these unsaid standards, British people have a reputation for being extremely passive-aggressive.

5) Languages Can Be Confusing

You’ll grasp British slang in no time, despite the fact that it can be incredibly difficult to understand. They frequently utilize words to convey their opposite meaning or even meanings that are wholly unrelated.

6) No Ceiling Fans or ACs

In England, the electricity system is structured differently than it is in India. Because of the favorable weather in the UK, most homes don’t need fans or air conditioners, even in the summer. Overall, electricity at a university in the UK is not a major concern.

7) Tap Water is Safe

In Britain, all of the tap water is safe to drink, unlike in India. If it’s not, a label stating that it’s unsafe to consume will be there. However, it is recommended to either boil the water or heat it in a microwave rather than utilizing the hot water tap when creating hot beverages.

So, if you are going to the UK as a student, be aware of the cultural shocks and act accordingly.