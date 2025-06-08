6 best spots at Ojude Oba to take stunning pictures this year

If you’re planning to attend the famous Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, there’s one thing you can’t afford to miss; capturing beautiful moments.

This annual cultural celebration, held on the third day after Eid-el-Kabir, brings the Ijebu people together in a colourful display of fashion, tradition, and royal pageantry.

From regal horse parades to breathtaking agbadas, Ojude Oba is a great place for content creators, tourists, and culture lovers. This event draws thousands of people from within and outside Nigeria each year, which makes it one of the most photogenic festivals in the country.

If you’re wondering where to take the most amazing photos, here’s your guide to the best spots at Ojude Oba where you can snap stunning pictures.

1. The Awujale’s Palace Entrance

The palace is the heartbeat of the festival, where age-grade groups (Regberegbe) and horse riders pay homage to the Awujale of Ijebuland. The grand architectural background and rich cultural displays make this one of the best spots at Ojude Oba to take classy, traditional shots.

2. The Main Festival Arena (Ita-Oba)

Ita-Oba is where the festival reaches its peak. This wide open space is where groups perform, pose, and display their colourful attires and horses. The crowd, and culture in this area make it a great choice for action-filled photography and group portraits.

3. The Horse Parade Lane

The path where traditional horsemen from different Balogun families ride through is colorful. You can catch dramatic photos of horses rearing, riders showing off, and people cheering. If you want culture in motion, this is one of the best spots at Ojude Oba to position your camera.

4. Age-Grade Group Photo Zones

The Regberegbe groups often arrange professional photo sessions in designated corners near the main venue. These decorated zones are perfect for taking clean, Instagram-worthy shots with the backdrop of matching outfits and signature poses.

5. Ita-Ale Market Area

Not far from the main venue is Ita-Ale, an open market area filled with vendors, art, snacks, and people in beautiful attire. For lifestyle and street-style photos, this is a goldmine. You can take nice shots that reflect the vibe and colour of the event beyond the main arena.

6. Ojude Oba Billboard & Event Branding Spots

Near the festival grounds are official backdrops and branded walls for photos. These are often created by sponsors like Globacom and Nigerian Breweries. They’re perfect if you want something clean, modern, and event-themed for social media.

If you’re using a phone or a professional camera, these best spots at Ojude Oba will help you take stunning, and unforgettable pictures. Just remember to arrive early, respect the flow of the event, and always ask for permission when taking close-up photos of people.