6 best luxury watch brands you can invest in

There are many watches on the market, but some are exceptional because of their unique features. The best luxury watch brands are renowned across the world for their value, craftsmanship, design, innovation, and so on. These brands scream class or financial status. They are usually produced on limited release but are still sought after.

The best watches appreciate over time. Especially when a particular model of the brand is scarce. The least amount you can add when you want to resell is $10,000.

Below are the best luxury watch brands you can invest in, as listed by the luxuryplaybook:

1. Rolex ($5,000-$75,000)

Rolex remains one of the sought after luxury watch brands in the world. It is famous for its design, outstanding engineering, and value. Models such as Datejust, Submariner, and Daytona are loved across the world for their performance, artistic quality, and as an appreciating asset. Oyster case, a water-resistant feature, was introduced to the brand in 1926. Rolex’s performance at the market is one of the reasons that makes it valuable.

2. Patek Philippe ($21,650 – $485,000)

Patek Philippe is a renowned luxury watch brand of exceptional value and craftsmanship with limited production. Philippe is also highly regarded for being one of the most reliable and rewarding watches on the market. Patek Philippe watches are not always readily available; every watch is hand assembled.

3. Audemars Piguet ($12,000-$298,000)

Audemars Piguet is a true representation of a modern luxury sports watch. It is known for its market exclusivity, craftsmanship, and design. The brand is noted for its limited edition releases and collaborations with cultural icons. Piguet’s widely celebrated collection is the “Royal Oak.” It exemplifies engineering excellence, high-grade stainless steel, and investment appeal.

4. Omega ($2,000-$60,000)

Omega stands out as one of the best luxury watch brands with a rich history, innovation, and cultural symbolism. Omega is literally one of the pioneers of watchmaking technology. It was also the first watchmaker to start a tourbillon wristwatch in 1947- a feat that transcended boundaries and changed the mechanical accuracy at the time. Omega is a reputable luxury brand you can invest in.

5. Richard Mille ($60,000-$2.6m)

Richard Mille is highly used to define status. It is a forward-thinking brand that has redefined wristwatches by creating luxury pieces that are lightweight, bold, and technologically groundbreaking. Richard Mille pioneered the use of materials such as titanium, sapphire crystal, and carbon TPT- all commonly found in aerospace applications and in Formula 1 engineering, unlike traditional watches.

6. Jaeger-LeCoultre ($5,000-$1m)

Jaeger-LeCoultre is a luxury brand admired for innovation and artistic beauty. It is often referred to as the ‘watchmaker’s watchmaker” because Jaeger fostered the advancement of the entire watchmaking industry through its expertise and technical prowess. The company has worked for other big watch brands such as Vacheron Constantin, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet.