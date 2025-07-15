Features

6 benefits of rainwater you didn’t know

Alausa-Issa Zainab
rain falling

The purest source of water is rainwater. Other sources where clean water can be found are streams and rivers.  Water is one of the major factors needed to keep every living thing thriving. 

However, as pure as rainwater may be for drinking or any other uses, the mode of collection could determine how safe the water is for you. Therefore, you should collect it with clean utensils. 

The various benefits why you should consider rainwater are discussed below.

1. Healthy digestion 

Rainwater can help with detoxifying the body and aid healthy digestion. It enables the body to perform better by washing away every toxin or acidic substance already consumed. Rainwater is very pure because it contains few minerals compared to other types of water you drink. 

2. Hair growth 

Your hair needs growth and strength to glow. Rain would make your hair more mild and healthier. It can help with the acidity on your scalp and also allow your hair follicles to absorb moisture.

3. Healthy skin 

The overall health of your skin can be improved by rainwater. The alkaline pH in this kind of water helps with the elasticity of the skin. It lacks the contaminants that cause irritation. Hence, if your skin is sensitive, rain can help. 

READ ALSO: 5 uses of AC water you probably didn’t know

4. Boils and acne prevention

Another reason you should try out rainwater is that it can prevent boils and acne. Washing your face with it would kill bacteria and cleanse effectively.

5. Anti-cancerous

Rainwater has an alkaline pH that can get rid of cancer. It is a neutralizer for the body cells and blood, which is why it is called an antioxidant. 

6. Nourishes plants

Plants benefit more from rainfall than from any other source of water because it is free from contaminants. This allows plants to enjoy good hydration and be healthier.

