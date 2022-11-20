5G spectrum: CSO urges Buhari, National Assembly to stop government officials from issuing undue licenses

Latest News
By Christian Appolos, Abuja
5G spectrum: CSO urges Buhari, National Assembly to stop government officials from issuing undue licenses, President Buhari orders, Buhari proposes amendments to Code of Conduct Bureau, Tribunal laws for speedy dispensation of cases, Buhari pays inspection visit to Agriculture Machinery Institute in Nasarawa, commends progress of works, Work for Tinubu, Sule’s victory, Buhari urges campaign council, electorates in Nasarawa, Nigeria AU Peace Support ,We're committed to, FG foreign missions debt ,Misinformation challenge: We must defend freedom of speech, Buhari scores self high, Buhari in Chad, asks for pathway to enduring democracy, Bayelsa medical varsity, World Teachers Day, African sub-sovereign leaders AfCFTA,increase intra-African trade, Buhari judiciary honest arbiter,Buhari to deliver keynote address at NGF, Afreximbank's 2nd African sub-sovereign governments conference, Nigeria energy transition plan Buhari hails Marwa, Buhari to launch Nigeria's integrated financing framework in New York, Buhari departs, ASUU policy consultations Buhari,Nigeria International Humanitarian Summit, Buhari awards Nigerian citizenship, Buhari resolves rift between ministries of education, agric over universities of agriculture, borrowing Nigeria slavery COSEYL,Buhari pays tribute, Buhari to tender public apology, Buhari wants India to relations, consolidate long-standing relations, FG borrows N19.3trn, Insecurity: APC support group, Buhari’s delay to overhaul, Buhari seeks senate's, President Buhari confers
Buhari

A civil society organisation, Network for Best Practice and Integrity in Leadership (NEBPRIL), has demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly, put a stop to the alleged move by some top government officials who are taking the advantage of their positions to hurriedly license more 5G telecommunications services in Nigeria.

It said that rather, the government should encourage more competition in the thriving telecommunications industry by urging the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), to introduce and license additional Mobile Virtual Network Operation (MVNO) services, which has the potential of stimulating increased activity in the sector, especially given its potentials in creating more employment opportunities and wealth in the nation.

According to NEBPRIL, this call became necessary because engaging in such an end-of-tenure bonanza, with a national economic resources in a critical sector such as telecommunications, at a time that the nation is toiling to chart new pathways in non-oil revenue, is self-serving, dubious, unethical and a brazen act of economic sabotage.

NEBPRIL said it had it on good authority that some powerful interests in the corridors of power are currently arm-twisting officials of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), to auction two additional lots of the 3.5 GHz spectrum on 5G services barely eight months after the first auction produced two investor companies at $275m each.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

According to NEBPRIL, the regulators had given a timeline of two years before another set of licenses could be issued, in order to have ample time to appraise the services, functionality and safety of the new 5G technology amid remarkable apprehension about safety; and also to give the first investors time to properly roll out and recoup some of their investments.

NEBPRIL, therefore, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, November 20, 2022, by its Chairman, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, former member of the House of Representatives, wondered what may have necessitated the hurry to ‘give away’ the premium telecom license in a less than transparent manner.

Hon. Ogene said further: “This development is not only insensitive to the investors and would-be investors, it also calls to question the government’s policy on the ease of doing business in Nigeria. Nigeria cannot afford to continue on this path of policy inconsistency, as that would continue to harm the drive to attract more investment into the country. If a regulatory authority has given a timeline of two years before more licenses would be on offer, integrity demands that such a directive is upheld in order to build and retain the confidence of both investors and consumers in the sector.


“We, therefore, call on President Buhari and the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly, to urgently take steps to put a stop to this obvious attempt at official malfeasance in the telecommunications sector, in order to save the nation from further self-serving, national economic harm being orchestrated by some unscrupulous individuals in the corridors of power.”

 

You might also like
Latest News

Edo, Heifer sign agreement to build modular poultry processing factory

Latest News

Nigeria, China agree to strengthen ties on academic research, publicity

Latest News

Kano stands still during one-million-man PVC march

Latest News

TRCN insists on certification as 11,629 teachers sit for qualifying exams

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More