5G network is not hazardous to health, NCC reassures Nigerians

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has reassured the public that the new Fifth Generation network popularly known as 5G, has no negative health effects.

The Enugu Zonal Controller of the NCC, Mr Ogbonnaya Ugama, made the clarification in Enugu recently at a roundtable with members of the Association of Heads of Federal Establishments (AHFEs).

Ugama explained that there was no convincing evidence associated with emissions from electromagnetic devices, including handsets were harmful to the body.

According to him, international bodies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), had established a threshold that there is no solid evidence that 5G causes negative health effects on humans and animals.

The controller, however, advised users not to hold these electromagnetic devices like handsets close to their body if they had doubts.

“NCC will do everything possible to guarantee the safety of the citizenry and ensure that every equipment with set standards is approved,” he stated.

Ugama reiterated the benefits of the 5G network, saying that it was designed to increase speed, reduce latency and improve flexibility of wireless services.





“5G has theoretical peak speed of 20 Gigabytes per Second (GBPS), while the peak speed of 4G is only one GBPS.

“5G can transform the Nigeria’s economy, dwelling on its projected impact in sectors of education, finance, security, agriculture, healthcare, entertainment and even governance,” he said.

The controller disclosed that Nigeria was the third country in Africa that had rolled out the 5G network, adding that it was operational in six states of Lagos, Imo, Borno, Kano, Rivers, Oyo and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.