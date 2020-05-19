56-year-old woman docked for assaulting policewoman

A 56-year-old woman, Mrs Grace Osayande, has been docked before an Ogbeson Chief Magistrate Court in Benin on a four-count charge bothering oN conspiracy, a threat to life, assault, and obstruct/resist arrest.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Charity Asemota, told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 13 at Odia street Off Eyaen quarters, Benin.

Asemota alleged that the defendant did conspire with others at large to threaten Inspector Omohan Magdalene with a cutlass and assaulted Sgt. Sandra Atubokor by hitting her on her back and on her face.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant did obstruct and resisted police officers’ arrest.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 516, 86, 361(1), 351(1),(3) and 145 of the Criminal Code Cap. 48 Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, now applicable in Edo.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Prince Mutairu Oare, however, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Chief Magistrate noted that the surety must be responsible. He then adjourned the case until June 8, for further hearing.

