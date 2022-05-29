Nigerian singer-songwriter Kizz Daniel’s latest scintillating banger, Buga, has been serenading the souls of music lovers globally.

Since the release of the hit song, social media has been awash with creative skits on Tik Toks, jigs and twists to the rhythm.

This, according to music enthusiasts, is a song like never before, as it has made the top chart in every music show across the world.

From the just concluded Kizz Daniel, also known as Vado, sold out 02 in London tour to Birmingham on Saturday 21st May this year, Vado was seen making energetic and smooth steps to the music. There were flashes from mobile phones, turning the Arena into a magical scene.

Commenting on the outing, the Woju crooner said: “After the London tour, I’ll still be on the road. I want to connect to my fans worldwide. The US Tour is next, followed by Africa, Australia, Europe, etc”

Buga, which has become the lead song on Apple Music’s top 100 in Nigeria, has been performed in Birmingham.





He added: “It’s a great feeling. When you put out a masterpiece and the rest of the world accepts it as one, that’s a satisfying feeling right there. And such encourages you to do more.”

This is as Kizz Daniel has rolled up his sleeves to storm the city of Birmingham to seamlessly spin and thrill music aficionados and fans. It’s currently the top 1 among top 100 on Apple in Kenya.

Kizz Daniel’s song Buga is revealed as the world’s top five Afrobeat songs trending globally as Shazam also has named his song the most Shazam song in the world.

According to its tweet, “Big congrats to @KizzDaniel!! #Buga is the most Shazamed song in the world.”

Buga didn’t just blow the music scene away with soft serenity, it also designed a dance step that spurs confidence in listeners into holding their heads up positively.

More so, Buga is described as a beautiful song that lifts the spirit and massages the soul effortlessly.

“Buga is a Nigerian parlance. It means “Show off”, “stunt on them”. So in this context, it means after you’ve put in the work, let your results speak loudly. Enjoy your success. Whatever you’re seeing out there, whatever results the song is generating, that’s the result of hardwork and I’ve consistently put in my best in all my songs. Nothing good comes easy,” he said.

According to the singer and father of two on his Instagram page, @Kizzdaniel: “As long as people work so hard to make legit money, they should be proud to flaunt their wealth to the public”.

