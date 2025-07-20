55-year-old father elopes with his son’s 22-year-old lover

A 55-year-old father has eloped with the 22-year-old lover of one of his sons and and also took his family’s savings and gold jewelry with him, Indian media reported during this past week.

Named simply as Shakeel, the father of six from Rampur, a village in India’s Uttar Pradesh state, shocked his family by running away with Ayesha, a 22-year-old woman from a neighbouring village, who was expected to marry his son.

According to Shabbana, Shakeel’s wife, he had insisted on arranging the marriage of their son, Aman to Ayesha despite her protests concerning financial reasons and their son’s young age.

However, despite Shabbana and Aman’s opposition, he remained adamant about the marriage until one day when he called from Delhi to tell his family that he had eloped with Ayesha.

“The lady who was supposed to be my daughter-in-law is about to become my husband’s wife,” Shabbana lamented in an interview with Indian journalists.

Shakeel reportedly visited Ayesha often under the pretext of making wedding preparations, but his wife claimed to have suspected their affair from the very beginning.

However, when she confronted her husband about it, he allegedly responded with verbal and even physical abuse. Still, the woman continued gathering evidence, and when he showed Aman texts between Shakeel and Ayesha, the son threatened his father and told him that he would not continue with the wedding plan.

Early this month, after leaving for Delhi on work-related business, the 55-year-old called his family to let them know that he had eloped Ayesha, his son’s fiancée.

What he didn’t tell them however was that he had taken the family savings (more than $2,400 and jewellery as well.

The police in the community told Times of India newspaper that no formal complaint has been filed, so they couldn’t take any action against Shakeel for eloping with his proposed daughter-in-law.