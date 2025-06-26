54 countries set for Africa Chiefs of Defence Staff summit in Abuja

54 African countries are to converge in Abuja for the African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit to be hosted in Nigeria from August 25 to 27.

The Chairman of the summit planning committee, Air Vice Marshal Precious Amadi, Who disclosed this to Defence Correspondents at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday stated that the invited countries, including Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, had indicated interest to attend the summit.

According to him, “We don’t get involved in political issues, but I can tell you with all confidence that under the International Joint Task Force, Niger Republic is still participating, even though we have a strained political relationship with them.

“So, Mali, Niger Republic, Burkin Faso, Faso, one of the issues with them, militarily, is that threat to one is threat to all.

“So on the military side, we are working together. We have written to them, informing them about the summit, and from the responses we have gotten from most of the countries is that they have indicated their interests to attend in person, not just sending their representative.”

He explained that the premier platform was an avenue for the Chiefs of Defence Staff across Africa continent to engage in dialogue on shared defence and security mechanisms to enhance defence capabilities amongst African nations.

According to him, “Truly, in the light of current realities, it has become imperative to seek African solutions to African problems. And it is in recognition of this, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, granted approval for the Defence Headquarters to host the maiden African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit.”

He further added the summit, with the theme: “Combating Contemporary Threats to Regional Peace and Security in Africa: The Role of Strategic Defence Collaborations,” will cover four thematic areas.

According to him, ” these are : Initiating Discussions on Collective Strategies for African Security Issues; Facilitating Collaborative Response to Peace and Security Issues in Africa; Developing Mechanisms for Integrating the Private Sector into Africa’s Defence Efforts; and Establishing a Roundtable for the Initiation of Homegrown Solutions to Africa’s Defence Needs.

“The event is also expected to showcase Africa’s defence capabilities through defence exhibition which will hold concurrently with the Summit.

“Some foreign partners as well as senior retired and serving military officers, including heads of African Union and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commissions, government officers and heads of various security agencies will attend the event,”