53 years after: Another history made with official unveiling of Oba Owoade as 46th Alaafin of Oyo

The ancient town of Oyo witnessed another historic event with the official unveiling of Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade I as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo on Saturday.

The last time such an event was held was 53 years ago, when the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III was enthroned as the 45th Alaafin of Oyo.

Some indigenes and residents of the ancient town, who trooped out in large numbers, stated that the event would linger in their memories for a long time.

They said, “Some of us were not yet born when the late Oba Adeyemi was enthroned as Alaafin of Oyo, but we will relay what we experienced today to our children.

“Also, many of us may have passed on before another Alaafin is installed, but our prayer is that Oba Owoade will live long on the throne of his forebears.

“As you can see, commercial and other related activities were put on hold to show the significance of today’s event. Indeed, it is historical.

“We are appealing to whoever is aggrieved with the selection to sheath their swords and join hands with the new monarch for the progress of the ancient town.”

Aligning himself with the position of well-meaning sons and daughters of the town, Governor Seyi Makinde challenged anyone with proof that he influenced the selection of Oba Owoade as Alaafin of Oyo to come forward.

He disclosed that Oba Owoade was selected by the Ifa deity, the people of the town at home and in the diaspora, and the state government.

According to him, “I want to ask if there is anybody in this gathering with proof that I influenced the selection of Oba Owoade as Alaafin of Oyo. Such a person should come forward. There is nobody.

“Actually, some people came to me on behalf of a particular candidate, but unfortunately, that was not the choice of Ifa.

“The person that Ifa selected also received the blessing of God and the entire people of Oyo. He is the one whose official coronation ceremony we are witnessing today—His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I.

“Oyo Ile, as we fondly call this ancient town, is one of the oldest civilizations in Yoruba history. When they brought me the outcome of the first selection process and the name of a particular candidate, the person went on air to present himself as Alaafin-elect.

“I carried out an investigation and discovered that there was monetary inducement. I asked myself, ‘Is the Alaafin stool for sale?’ I said no. I cannot defend that before my Maker.

“What we are gathered here to witness today, the coronation of Kabiyesi Oba Abimbola Owoade, reminds us that even if we are derailed, we will never lose our way.

“Yes, a lot happened since the last Alaafin joined his ancestors and left the stool vacant for a while, but we are happy today that those issues have been resolved in a way our forefathers would have liked.

“Today, not only the people of Oyo town but the entire state can be proud again. We can be proud that we now have a Kabiyesi who represents the interests of our people and ancestors.

“As I have said at different fora, when it comes to traditional institutions, this administration will maintain a spotless record of non-interference. We will ensure due process is followed. We will be impartial. We will stand on the sidelines ensuring that rules are not broken. We will never take sides.

“I want to say congratulations once again to the people of Oyo Kingdom. Your patience and resilience have paid off.

“Also, the Kabiyesi and Oyomesi should ensure that the traditions surrounding Alaafin enthronement remain sacrosanct.

“What needs to be done to protect the throne should be done, so that the gap we experienced in recent years will not happen again.

“The aggrieved individuals threatening to go to court should learn from the experience of the people of Eruwa. Their king was removed by a court after over 20 years on the throne. The same king has now been returned through the selection process again.

“Going to court over this matter is a waste of time and resources. God has chosen for us. Ifa, the people of Oyo, and the government all support the choice of Oba Owoade.”

Also, President Bola Tinubu, represented at the occasion by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, emphasized the relevance of the Alaafin to the Yoruba people.

He reminded the new Alaafin of the words of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo: “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin, and culture are like a tree without roots.”

“It is with immense joy and a deep sense of honor that I stand before you today to witness and celebrate the coronation of a new custodian of the rich heritage of the ancient Oyo Kingdom, Oba Owoade.

“This historic occasion is not just a celebration for the great people of the ancient city, but for the entire Yoruba race and Nigeria as a whole. The Alaafin stool is a symbol of cultural pride, unity, and the enduring legacy of one of Africa’s most powerful empires.

“Today’s historic event is significant for many reasons. The Oyo Empire was once the political and military stronghold of the Yoruba people, renowned for its administrative sophistication, military prowess, and cultural influence.”

He said the Alaafin, as the paramount ruler, has always been the custodian of its traditions, the unifying force of the Yoruba people, and a bridge between the past and the future.

“Kabiyesi, your ascension to this revered throne comes at a critical time in our nation’s history. Nigeria is navigating complex challenges, and traditional institutions like the Alaafin’s stool remain vital in fostering peace, promoting cultural identity, and supporting governance.”

Also, many royal families in the ancient Oyo town praised the seamless process that produced Oba Owoade as Alaafin of Oyo.

A leading figure in the Agbolua Royal Dynasty, Col. Ramon Adebayo Agboluaje (rtd), described the selection and enthronement of Oba Owoade as a welcome development.

According to him, “We are all descendants of Atiba. I am from the Agboluaje Royal family. We are all related.

“In Oyo town, the royal families are one. We love each other. We relate as princes and princesses. The selection of Oba Owoade is a welcome development. His reign will bring development to the town.”

Dignitaries at the event included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar; the Orile-Igbon of Ilegbon, Francis Alao; the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Oyebola; the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams; Senator Yinus Akintunde representing Oyo Central; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; and the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi.

Also in attendance were the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; and the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal, among others.

