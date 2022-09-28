52-year-old dies as building collapses in Ondo

A dilapidated classroom building of L. A. Primary School, Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Wednesday, collapsed on a middle-aged carpenter, Ademola Lawrence, killing him instantly.

It was gathered that the 52-year-old carpenter was working on the dilapidated building, pulling the building down to give way to another structure.

The building, however, collapsed on the father of four who died instantly before his remains were taken out from the rumbles.

A source said the deceased who hailed from Ode-Irele in the Irele local government area of the state was performing the work of a bricklayer when he met his untimely death.

He said “he was trying to pull down the dilapidated structure when the ugly incident happened and died before help could reach him”

The former head teacher of the school was said to have halted the contract but the man had to resume work after a new headmaster resumes in the school and renewed the contract.

The source, however, said the corpse of the man had been deposited at the morgue of the State Specialist Hospital, Okitipupa.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the development, describing the incident as unfortunate.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Another Trouble In APC’s House

The disquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the composition of its Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) is a climax of the seething anger among members of the various power blocs and other tendencies within the party.….

2023 Presidential Election: Do Polls Really Matter?

Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, polls are already being conducted predicting the likely winner of the 2023 presidential election. WALE AKINSELURE, in this write-up, looks at the extent to which polls determine electoral outcomes……

Nigerian Troops Decimating Terrorists, Bandits ― Minister





The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria is witnessing a progressive decimation of terrorists and insurgents in order to secure the country……

EDITORIAL: The Crime Of Passion In Kano

THE recent gruesome murder of a certain Miss Ummakulsum Buhari Ummita in Kano, Kano State, has created palpable tension in the state. And only justice can calm the festering stormm….

Qatar 2022: Blame players for England’s woes — Sterling

Raheem Sterling has said England’s players must take responsibility for their poor form ahead of the 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, adding the team are in the right hands under manager Gareth Southgate.…

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: Emilokan, Famine And Mother Killers

If everyone is killing their mothers, must you kill yours too? I will answer this question by drawing strength from a folklore, I believe, most readers are familiar with.