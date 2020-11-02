51-year old rapist publicly name-shamed in Ekiti

The Ekiti State government, through the state’s Ministry of Justice, has again published the details of another convicted sex offender, Ajayi Peter, A 51-year old native of Itapa Ekiti who raped a 12-year old girl.

Ajayi, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the High Court of Ado-Ekiti recently, has his picture, names, published on every government social media platform.

According to a statement issued by the office of the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, the name and shame policy is in furtherance of the state government’s zero tolerance for all form of sexual violence in the state.

The statement further added that under additional measures introduced by the Attorney-General, pictures of convicted sex offenders will now be pasted in their last known address as well as the most prominent place in the offender’s community.

It will be recalled that Ekiti State was the first state in the Federation to enable a sex offender’s register. A number of states have since followed suit.

