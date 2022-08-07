$500m World Bank-assisted girls’ education project to commence soon in Katsina, Ekiti, 4 others ― FG

The Federal Government has disclosed that preparations are in top gear for the take-off of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project, in the seven beneficiary states.

AGILE Project is a 5-year initiative of the Federal Government with support of $500 million from the World Bank to improve secondary education opportunities for adolescent girls in the implementing states as well as empower them to earn their living. The implementing States are Borno, Ekiti, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, and Plateau.

As part of preparations for the take-off of the project, the National Project Coordinating Unit, (NPCU), has started visitations to the beneficiary States to ascertain their levels of implementation and progress.

The Project Communication Officer, Linda Irabor, in a statement on Sunday, said the NPCU visited Ekiti and Katsina Stales, recently.

She added that in Ekiti State, the NPCU led by the National Project Coordinator, Mrs Amina Buba Haruna, said the team was in the State to find ways it could be of assistance to ensure effective project implementation for optimum results.

Haruna emphasized the need for synergy among team members, and with the State Government so as to achieve the goals of the AGILE Project in the state.

The State’s Project Coordinator, Mrs Oluwayemisi Alokan, took the NPCU to the Project’s construction sites to inspect and assess the standard of work being done especially in the utilisation of the School Improvement Grants (SIG), for the renovation of existing infrastructure in schools in the State.

Mrs Alokan disclosed the challenges faced by the State Project Implementing Unit, (SPIU), and the subsequent efforts made to address them.

The visiting team also met with the State Commissioner for Education, and Permanent Secretary, Science and Technology, Ekiti State Ministry of Education, Dr Kofoworola Aderiye, and Dr Folakemi Olomojobi, respectively.

They expressed delight at the visit and pledged their commitment to the success of the AGILE Project in the State.

In Katsina State, the State Project Coordinator, Mr Mustapha Shehu, also took the NPCU team around the Project’s sites to ascertain if the ongoing construction and renovation were in accordance with the World Bank’s prescribed construction and renovation standards.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The visiting team subsequently commended State’s Project Implementing Unit (SPIU) on the standard of work and advised it to partner with the Ministry of Agriculture, alongside community youths on the planting of trees in the targeted schools to mitigate the challenges of Climate Change.





The team also held a meeting with Katsina State’s Commissioner for Education, Associate Professor Badamasi Charanchi.

The Commissioner expressed delight at the visit, expressing the Government’s commitment to the improvement of Girl-child education in the State.

Part of the facilities inspected in Ekiti and Katsina States includes; school buildings being constructed or renovated, laboratories, libraries, hotels and their Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene, (WASH), facilities.

Alleged Certificate Forgery: Court Grants Order Of Substituted Service On Tinubu

$500m World Bank-assisted girls’ education project to commence soon in Katsina, Ekiti, 4 others ― FG

Expose Killers Of 6 Nigeriens In South East — Buhari

$500m World Bank-assisted girls’ education project to commence soon in Katsina, Ekiti, 4 others ― FG