50,000 clients accept family planning in Niger State

A total of 50,000 clients in Niger state have accepted the Family Planning method adding that the development was following the support and encouragement given by the State government.

The State’s Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr Mohammed Makusidi who stated this at a media forum in Minna, the state capital also stressed the need for Nigerlites to key into the Family Planning programme for maximum benefit.

Represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Dr Inuwa Junaidu, he explained that the Niger state government has recorded a significant increase in the number of women accessing family planning methods across the state.

According to him, “they are currently working with traditional and religious leaders as well as husbands by virtue of the community they are to enable more families embraced family planning method.”

Dr Mohammed Makusidi who went down memory lane, however, noted that during the Corona Virus pandemic outbreak in the country that necessitated lockdown, highlighting that it has brought family planning back to square one in Niger state where women abandon it but they have overcome such challenges now.

He said the Niger state government is using family planning to solve the problem of population explosion and maternal mortality where 512 women out of every 1,000 births in Nigeria die annually.

In his remark, the communication Officer Pathfinder International, Mr Bayo Ewuola said that they have recently rounded up their activities in Niger state, adding that the organisation has provided grants, and capacity building as well as assisted some state governments to domesticate health policies to achieve unprecedented success.

Coordinator, State Primary Health Care Development Board, Mrs Dorcas Talatu said due to insecurity in some parts of Niger state they only meet clients at the Internally Displaced Person(IDPs) camps of affected local government councils to scale up the family planning method.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…50,000 clients accept family planning in Niger State

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…50,000 clients accept family planning in Niger State

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…50,000 clients accept family planning in Niger State