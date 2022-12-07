5000 people from 20 Ekiti communities get free cancer screening, free glasses

Over 5,000 people across 20 communities in Ekiti state, have benefited from an eight days medical outreach which featured 100 health care professionals providing medical screening and treatments; eye screening, free eyeglasses, dental and cancer screening with treatment.

The outreach which extended to communities like Ipao, Oke Ayedun, Odo Ayedun, Itapaji, Ikosu, Erinmope and neighboring communities in Ekiti state was put together by a agro-allied firm, Agbeyewa Farms in partnership with Grace for Impact Foundation, an international non-profit organization, as part of Agbeyewa’s strategy to ensure shared prosperity that benefits the entire state.

Speaking during the outreach, Niyi John Olajide, the Chairman of Agbeyewa Farms stated that, “this medical outreach provided essential care to members of our host communities and nearby areas, which are largely remote areas and have limited access to healthcare services.

“We appreciate the opportunity to benefit our host communities on health matters through our sustained interest in the wellness of the communities. We believe that engagements like this promote mutual trust and enhance cooperation between host communities and businesses.

“We hope our model of involvement encourages other businesses operating in the state to also partner with the government to contribute to the sustained development of the state,” he added.

The eight-day medical outreach which started in Ipao-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of the state and was attended by traditional rulers and government representatives, ended at the town hall of Erinmope, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti state, where hundreds of indigenes of Erinmope and neighbouring communities turned up to benefit from the free health services provided.

Ọba Dr. Sunday Aikuirawo Aniyi, the Obaleo of Erinmope Ekiti in his address said that “today, we have once again witnessed Agbeyewa’s genuine interest in Erinmope. The free medical services we have enjoyed do not come cheap anywhere in the world. Agbeyewa has once again proven to us that they are not only interested in having their farmland in our community but are also particular about the wellbeing of the indigenes. On behalf of the community, I say thank you to them.”

The programme cordinator of Grace for Impact program Mrs. Dele Alade Nweneka, said the outreach was a very successful outing, adding that out of the 5,533 individuals who benefitted from the six-day health mission, about 35% were men, 50% women and 15% children.

“Eye and dental care accounted for 76.5% of the medical cases encountered while cases like high blood pressure, Malaria, amongst others made up the 40%.

“We were impressed by the responses from the six communities and particularly grateful to Agbeyewa for making this possible,” Nweneka said.

Agbeyewa Farms said it is building Africa’s most diverse and dynamic agro-allied organization from Ekiti state, Nigeria, and its goal is to “grow Africa and feed the world” with responsibility and sustainability and building healthy and thriving communities through sustainable agro-allied investments.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE