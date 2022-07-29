5000 Nigerians live in Japan ― Ambassador

Japanese ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi has disclosed that there are only 5000 Nigerians living in Japan.

Matsunaga also said there are only 150 Japanese in Nigeria. He stated this during the ambassadorial briefing organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), held yesterday in Lagos.

The ambassador said efforts are in top gear to increase the number of Nigerians in Japan in order to further deepen its relationship with the country.

Meanwhile, Matsunaga lamented the numerous challenges being confronted by the Japanese in Nigeria.

He highlighted the challenge of exchange rate and scarcity of materials used in their production endeavour.

Kazuyoshi, therefore, advised the government to change its gear from being a mono-economic country and become diversified in its approach to positively affect its economy.

In his opening remarks, the Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Eghosa Osaghae described the briefing as a regular activity of the institute in promoting the understanding of international affairs and bilateral relationships.

Osaghae stated that the essence is to chart better ways of strengthening the relationship for the prosperity of Nigeria and its friendly nations.

“Ambassadorial forum is the regular activity of the NIIA that is designed to promote the understanding of international Affairs and general bilateral relationships.

