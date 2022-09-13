500-level FUTA student seeks N12.5m for kidney transplant

A 500-level student of the department of Physics at the Federal University of Technology, Akure(FUTA) Ondo State, Mojeed Adegoke, has been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and needs N11.5m to undergo a kidney transplant.

Speaking, the 23-year-old Adegoke said his condition started with headaches early last year before he was diagnosed with the medical condition.

He said, “I started having severe headaches but it did not stop. I could not continue my final year project because of this. I later went to my school clinic. After my complaint, my school referred me to the Federal Medical Centre, where I was examined and diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.”

The victim’s sister, Aminat Oladejo, said her brother was still alive because family members had been paying N40,000 to the hospital for dialysis every four days.

“Our parents are also trying, but we need help. It is God that has been seeing us through,” she added.

Our correspondent gathered that Adegoke’s family members, friends and concerned persons had assisted in raising the sum of N2.7m as part payment for his kidney transplant.

A consultant physician at the Afe Babalola University Multi-System Hospital Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Dr Stephen Oguntola, said the student was admitted to the hospital after being referred from the FMC, Owo adding that his condition was critical.

In a medical report signed by Oguntola, our correspondent observed that Adegoke’s dialysis for six months and his kidney transplant would cost N14,464,000.

Donations may be sent to, Mojeed Olanrewaju Adegoke, Account number: 2264680303 United Bank of Africa. His phone number is +2348146702321.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Vs ASUU: Court Adjourns Proceedings Till Friday

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), on Monday, adjourned the suit brought before it by the Federal Government challenging the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) till September 16, 2022 for further mentionn…

Aviation Workers Protest In Lagos, Shut Down Operations At Kano Airport

FLIGHT operations at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano were on Monday temporarily grounded following face-off between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency over non-payment of electricity billss….





Two Policemen, Two Aides, One Other Killed In Ubah’s Convoy Attack —Police

The Anambra State Police Command on Monday gave casualty figure on the attack in Anambra State by gunmen on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, disclosing that five persons lost their lives during the attackk….

Ondo White Paper: No King Has Right To Claim Paramountcy Over Others ― Govt

500-level FUTA student seeks N12.5m for kidney transplant