500 beneficiaries graduate from APM Terminals Nigeria WACTpreneur programme

The West Africa Container Terminal (WACT)-APM Terminals Nigeria has marked a major milestone in its community development efforts with the graduation of over 500 beneficiaries from its capacity-building initiative, ‘WACTpreneur.’

The ceremony, held recently, celebrated participants from the Onne and Ogu host communities, comprising mostly women and a few men.

WACTpreneur is a capacity-building programme designed to equip community members with essential skills in business management and entrepreneurship. The initiative, which runs in batches, is aligned with one of WACT’s core CSR pillars—Training and Development.

The initiative is designed to equip local entrepreneurs with the tools and skills needed to launch and sustain viable businesses, contributing to economic resilience in the region.

In his remarks, WACT- APM Terminals Nigeria Managing Director, Jeethu Jose, stated, “WACTpreneur is more than just training—it’s an investment in the future of our host communities. My dream is that WACT is in each and every hear,t and we touch each and every family in the coming years. I promise you, standing here on behalf of WACT and APM Terminals, the good work and the collaboration with the community will continue.”

The WACT- APM Terminals, Senior People Business Partner, Chinelo Obienyem said, “Through this program made possible by WACT’s commitment to community development, the participants have gained essential skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of small business management. This comprehensive training and mentorship program has equipped our graduates with the tools necessary to succeed in their businesses.

“Over six months, they covered critical topics such as merchandising, customer relations, supply chain management, record-keeping, credit sales, sources of finance, integrity in business, cash flow management, among many other topics. As you move forward, we encourage you to continue applying these valuable lessons to drive growth and success in your businesses. By so doing, we are confident that you will become beacons of success in the community, creating jobs, and driving economic growth.”

The Vice Chairperson of Ogu/Bolo, Barr. Christiana Tamunobereton-Ari lauded the impact of the programme on local livelihoods while also urging participants to maximise the training, “They did not just give us fish, they taught us how to catch the fish, which is the skill. It now boils down to us. Please, use the skill which has been given to you. We are reassuring WACT that we are going to reproduce what they have given to us,” she said.

Also speaking, the Community Development Committee Chairman, Onne, Eleme LGA, Chief Sunday Dudu, praised WACT for their dedication to the development of the Onne Community.

“WACT has become synonymous with development in Onne. The company is doing tremendously well, and as we speak, several impactful projects are currently underway in the community,” he said.

Highlighting the purpose of the programme and the journey so far with the community, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria Community Relations Manager, Justin Okwuofu, said, “Following a needs assessment carried out together with some members of the community, we identified the need to build business management capacity in our host communities. In response, WACT- APM Terminals Nigeria launched a six-month training and mentorship programme in 2023 under its WACTpreneur initiative.

Participants receive monthly training and guidance. So far, three batches have completed the programme, with about 500 graduating in the most recent set. A new phase is set to begin, driven by growing interest and visible improvements in their local businesses.”

The WACTpreneur programme underscores WACT’s dedication to improving life for all by driving sustainable community empowerment through practical, long-term solutions.

WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria has remained a significant supporter of Nigeria through its various CSR initiatives that include the donation of a 10 KVA solar power to the Primary health care centre in its host communities of Onne and Ogu, the training of over 500 women in business development, the training of over 1, 500 old and young women in Rivers State, in the production of sanitary pads, scholarship awards, infrastructure development amongst many others.

