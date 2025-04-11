50-year-old man impregnates daughter in Bauchi

A 50-year-old father, Umar Sule has allegedly raped and impregnated his 17-year-old biological daughter.

The crime was committed in Kurmin Ado village via Kariya ward, Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi State as confirmed by the State Police Command through the PPRO, CSP Ahmed Wakili in a crime bulletin made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Friday.

According to him, “On the 3rd April 2025, at about 1630hrs, the Command received a complaint from one Abdullahi Baban Karatu, aged 55 of Kurmin Ado village via Kariya ward, Ganjuwa LGA, Bauchi State through Ganjuwa Divisional headquarters.”

He added that “The complaint was against one Umar Alh. Sule aged 50 years of the same address, sometimes in the month of November, 2024 at about 2100hrs, premeditatedly had sexual intercourse with his biological daughter (named withheld), aged 17 years, in his matrimonial bedroom on different occasions.”

The PPRO added that “Upon receipt of the report, a team of certified season detectives was assigned to conduct a discreet investigation and arrest the accused.”

“During interrogation, the defendant willingly admitted his wrongdoing and added that he had been molesting her several times on different occasions, which led to her pregnancy for three months, according to an examination report obtained from a medical practitioner,” he added.

While interviewing the victim, she corroborated the suspect’s statements, adding that the incident happened when her mother travelled to visit her parents at Burra village via Ningi LGA, Bauchi state, during which her father took advantage of and was having sexual intercourse with her.

Thereafter, on the return of her mother, she observed the victim was pregnant and questioned her who was responsible for that and the victim disclosed that it was her biological father’s. Investigation is in progress.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu has directed that the case be charged to court after the completion of all investigation.

