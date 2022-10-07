One Olukayode Joseph, 50, has been arrested by the Ogun State owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, for allegedly sedating and defiling his 14 year -old daughter.

The suspect was arrested, on Thursday, according to the spokesman of the security outfit, Moruf Yusuf, that Joseph, a resident of Akinbo Phase 2, opposite Ola Fatia House, Olambe in Ifo local government, following a distress call that the man had carnal knowledge of his biological daughter.

Yusuf disclosed that the state commander, Soji Ganzallo, instructed the divisional officer of the corps in Oke-Aro/Olambe, SC Akeem Olaiya, to arrest the suspect with immediate effect.

The suspect was said to have confessed to the crime, however, pleaded for mercy.

The victim accused her father of serially sleeping with her after sedating her with drugs.

“I only used to notice white discharges from my private part,” Yusuf quoted the teenager as saying.

However, the suspect had denied sedating his daughter before sleeping with her, saying it was his first time of having sex with her.

Meanwhile, the suspect and the victim had been transfered to the Ajuwon police division for further investigations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

47.5 Million People Worldwide Suffer Dementia ― Expert

A medical expert, Ugoeze Aguwamba Eileen Chinedu has declared that approximately 47.5 million people worldwide now battle with dementia….….

50-year-old father allegedly sedates, defiles daughter in Ogun

Kunle Afolayan: The Camera Of A Master Craftsman

IT can be no surprise that Anikulapo, the latest offering by Kunle Afolayan, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated filmmakers and directors, is currently enjoying rave reviews…….…





50-year-old father allegedly sedates, defiles daughter in Ogun

Allow State Security Outfits To Bear Arms, Deji Of Akure Tells FG

The Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Ondo state and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, on Thursday, lent his voice to the clamour that the state security outfit, Amotekun and other security outfits..…

50-year-old father allegedly sedates, defiles daughter in Ogun

Insistence On Water Bill, Another Instance Of FG’s Insensitivity To Nigerians’ Plight ― Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Thursday decried Federal Government’s insistence to pass the repeatedly rejected Waterways Resources Bill into law, describing the move as another instance of how the government was often hell-bent…..