50 VVF patients get free surgeries by National Obstretic fistula centre, Ningi

50 women with vesicovaginal fistula have been successfully operated on by the National Obstetric Fistula Centre in Ningi, Bauchi State, in free surgeries as part of the Global Community campaign to end obstetric fistula by 2030.

The Chief Medical Director of the Centre, Dr Halima Mukkadas, disclosed this while speaking to journalists on Sunday about the Centre’s efforts in managing these cases.

She explained that the surgeries were conducted under the free pooled efforts fistula surgeries for women from the North-East subregion and other states.

The CMD noted that obstetric fistula is a condition caused by prolonged obstructed labour without access to prompt, quality medical care, leaving the woman with a hole between the birth canal and bladder or rectum.

According to her, “With this year’s theme ‘Breaking the circle: preventing fistula, her health, her right,’ the National Obstetric Fistula Centre Ningi thought it wise to conduct the pooled efforts in order to give hope to the women suffering in silence.”

Halima Mukkadas also noted that the centre had to visit neighbouring states with a high number of VVF patients to inform them about the pooled effort.

She stressed that, “This is a time when the centre brings medical experts from across the country to come in and provide surgeries to these women, especially those with complicated conditions. It is also an avenue for the centre’s staff to learn.”

The CMD further said that aside from the pooled effort, the Centre carries out routine fistula surgeries every Tuesday and Thursday.

According to her, “This is our effort to help prevent obstetric fistula by 2030, and I am happy that these women who come in worried, depressed, and traumatised leave the centre with smiles on their faces as we give them quality care.”

Halima Mukkadas added that consultations, investigations, surgeries, rehabilitation, and feeding are all free, as are other maternal and reproductive health services such as family planning and caesarean sections for any woman who wants to deliver.

She further stated that the women are enrolled in the National Health Insurance Authority, where they can access services free online through the Health Reform Programme, which classifies them under the vulnerable programme.

The Chief Medical Director, however, noted that the Centre is facing challenges in providing empowerment kits to the women after they receive training.

Hauwa Musa, who had her first VVF surgery 20 years ago, has undergone another one at the Centre, and she is happy that this time it was free of charge.

Another survivor, 18-year-old Khadija Suleiman from Wailo community in Ganjuwa Local Government Area, said her plight began two years ago during her first delivery, when she had to labour for days. After losing the baby, she was left leaking urine uncontrollably.

She expressed joy, saying, “Today I am a happy person knowing that I can sit comfortably with others without worrying that they will perceive the smell of urine. I want to thank this centre and the staff for the care and support.”

