As tracking of crimes and criminalities continue in Gombe State Police Command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Hayatu Usman, 50 political thugs popularly called Kalare Boys have denounced the criminal activities of the deadly group, repented and presented themselves to the Police Command.

The repentant Kalare Boys were at the Police Command Headquarters in Gombe as part of a Delegation from the State Government which Commended the Police Command for its effective tracking of criminal activities in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Hayatu Usman had at resumption and in his efforts towards enhancing safety and security in the state, initiated proactive measures to curb the menace of thuggery otherwise known as Kalare activities.

The initiative has started yielding positive results as the Command received over 50 thugs (Kalare boys) who voluntarily renounced thuggery in the state and assured the CP of their unalloyed support towards ensuring safety and security in the state.

The historic event was held at the Command’s conference hall and had in attendance three Commissioners from Gombe State Government:.

The Commissioners were for Internal Security, Col. Abdullahi Bello Rtd;

Youths and Sports, Hon. Adamu Inuwa Pantami and that of Agriculture, Hon. Dr. Barnabas Malle.

The program was part of Hayatu Usman’s action plan and results of the ongoing engagement with various stakeholders, including the youths and community leaders, to implement grassroots policing through Community Partnership.

So far, over 50 political thugs (Kalare Boys) have voluntarily renounced thuggery and surrendered their offensive weapons which included, knives and machetes to the State Command and promised not to indulge in any form of criminal activities again.

The CP welcomed the youths and thanked them for turning to new leaves and urged them to equally sensitiize their friends who are yet to renounce to do so.

The CP also urged the Commissioners for Youths and internal Security to convey the request of the repentant thugs to the government towards rehabilitating them for self reliance through various skill acquisitions programs.

Responding on behalf of the State Government, the Commissioner for internal Security, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, and Commissioner for Agriculture promised to bring the matter before the Gombe State government and also appreciated CP Hayatu Usman for this laudable initiatives.

They also assured that the repentant Kalare boys will be monitored closely to ensure that they did not have any reason to go back to their former lifestyles as contained in a statement by ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer, Gombe State Police Command.

