50 teachers graduate from creative coding, robotic skills training in Bayelsa

As part of efforts to enhance problem-solving skills, creativity and improve mathematical abilities of students in public schools across the state, the Bayelsa State government has commenced the training of 50 secondary school teachers on creative coding and robotic skills.

Speaking at the three-day training for the teachers in Yenagoa, the Executive Secretary of the Bayelsa State Education Development Trust Fund Board (EDTEB), Dr. Alice Atuwo, said that the current training will be followed with the launch of a three-month training of 100 girls in technological entrepreneurship (Technovation) in the Model Secondary Schools of the state.

She further explained that the board had carried out the training of “Coding and Robotics” for 103 students in SS1 and SS2 during the last summer camping programme in October 2022.

However, this time, she said the programme is being funded by Odyssey Educational Foundation and that it is free of charge.

“The benefits of training students in coding and robotics are numerous. Research has proved that introduction of coding and robotics training enhances problem-solving skills, creativity and mathematical abilities of students.

“Thus, this training is very important. Teachers need to be well-equipped to help train our students in this body of new knowledge. It is the way to go if we want our students to join the comity of world citizens.

“We appreciate the Odyssey Educational Foundation for this collaboration and partnership. They have created opportunities for our teachers. I urge teachers to seize the prospects being offered by this training by working hard so that they succeed in every challenge that may be thrown at them.

“The prospects include access to annual grants, scholarships, among others. Please give your best and be champions in your field of endeavour. For us at EDTF Board, it is our resolve to continually support any worthy course that would bring advancement to the education sector of the state,” Atuwo said.

Earlier, the Programme Director of Odyssey Educational Foundation said that the training is aimed at bringing Bayelsa State up to speed with the changing digital world.

She said that the training will expose teachers and students to coding languages that could command the computer to function on its own and that, by extension, they will be able to use the knowledge to move and control robots.





