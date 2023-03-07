Israel Arogbonlo

In what seems to be a new twist, no fewer than 50 lawyers are set to defend the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

Recall Labour Party said it had engaged the services of at least 20 senior advocates of Nigeria to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election on behalf of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to resports, Tinubu’s lawyers are waiting to be served with the petitions of the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Both opposition candidates have registered their displeasure with the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as winner of the February 25 poll.

Tinubu got 8, 794,726 votes to beat Atiku and Obi to the second and third positions with 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 scores respectively.

Keep checking for more updates as event unfolds…

