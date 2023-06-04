Over fifty persons were reportedly killed as gunmen suspected to be armed bandits attacked two local governments area of Sokoto State on Saturday evening.

Confirming the development, the Nigerian Police Force Sokoto State command on Sunday confirmed the bandits attack in the two local governments area in the state.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, while speaking with our correspondent confirmed the attacks but assured that the command is on top of the situation.

He however promised to call back for details of what transpired in the affected local governments. The affected local governments area includes Gwadabawa and Tangaza local governments area of the state.

Speaking with our correspondent, a source in Gwadabawa local government, said two villages of Sakamaru and Bilingawa, two of the most populous town in the area.

In a related development, no fewer than 37 persons were allegedly killed while several others injured in attacks on three communities in Tangaza local government area of the state.

The affected communities according to a resident of the area includes, Raka, Raka Dutse, and Filin Gawa communities.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, a former Chairman of the local government, Bashar Kalenjeni, while confirming the attacks said 18 persons were killed at Raka, 17 at Filin Gawa and two at Raka Dutse.

“We wanted to bury them in the night but the bandits came back and dispersed us. As at this morning, the deceased are still there unburied,” Kalenjeni said.

According to him, the “offence” of the villagers was their refusal to pay levies imposed on their communities”.

He explained that bandits imposed levies on their communities which was meant to take charge with immediate effect, and also dictating to residents on what to and not to do.

“But the villagers refused to succumb and because of that they attacked them, killing 37 persons while several others sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries and currently receiving treatment at General Hospital, Gwadabawa.

“There are others who are still unaccounted for,” the former chairman disclosed, adding, “Right now, we are waiting for security operatives to lead us to the villages in order to bury the dead ones.”