50 children with undescended testes, others benefit from free medical care in Oyo

The Oyo state government said 50 children with undescended testes were among the 400,000 individuals that benefitted from its third phase of the Omituntun medical outreach to bring healthcare to indigent people, particularly at the grassroots.

Coordinator, Omituntun free medical mission, Dr Wale Falana, who made the disclosure at the closing ceremony of the third phase of the health mission in Ibadan, said the 400,000 individuals included both new and older patients that also had a refill of their hypertension and diabetes medications for free.

Falana, Director, Secondary Healthcare and Training, Oyo State Ministry of Health, said the quarterly comprehensive free medical care also offered free eye and dental care, including cataract and hernia surgery to all age groups across the state.

According to him, “in this third phase, we have about 400,000 beneficiaries; hypertension and diabetes were the major medical cases and for the surgery, we had a lot for hernia and quite a number of children with undescended testes. We have taken care of over 50 cases of undescended testes this third quarter.

“Poverty and lack of enlightenment had contributed to these cases of the undescended testes; a lot of parents do not know that they are supposed to check the two testes. At times, if they know and they go to the hospital, they might not have money for the surgery.

“Luckily for these parents, the Omituntun free medical mission had helped them. Operating undescended testes later after a certain age becomes useless. But, with this free health mission, we are catching them early and fixing the testes.”

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Health, Dr Mufutau Ayoola, stated that the Omituntun free medical mission is an effort by the state government to ensure universal health coverage for all while educating people on nutrition, food hygiene, environmental sanitation, among others.

Dr Ayoola also urged beneficiaries to enrol with the state’s health insurance scheme for the continuity of their care.

