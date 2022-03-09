50 Bauchi women begin NDE training on spice, seasoning production

A total of 50 women have commenced a five-day training programme on entrepreneurship skill development on the production of spice and seasoning in Bauchi State.

The training programme by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), according to Mr Jubrin Habeeb, Head of Department (HOD), Small Scale Enterprise (SSE) NDE, Bauchi, is aimed at developing the skills of the women in order to make them employers of labour.

According to him, the training is being carried out under the Women Employment Branch (WEB), one of the branches of SSE of the NDE where women are frequently trained on different skills in the efforts at reducing unemployment in the country.

He also said that the Director-General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Fikpo initiated the idea as part of measures to address economic challenges in the country, adding that the women were selected across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

Jibrin Habeeb said that, “In this kind of business, these women can start with a small amount of money. They can even engage in the production at the comfort of their rooms without having to take the products to the market as their neighbours would patronize them” .

The SSE HoD who explained that the women would be given lunch on a daily basis during the course of the training said that each of them would be entitled to a transport allowance of N3,000 at the end of the training.

He expressed optimism towards resettling the women after the training in order to expedite the establishment of their businesses and become employers of labour.

He assured that, “The federal government is not folding its hands in making sure that the rate of unemployment is drastically reduced in this country.

He further stressed that, “It is doing that through the engagement of unemployed youths on different entrepreneurship and skills acquisition training and fortunately, in most of our training here, women are extremely serious” .

“When you look at the Northeast, because of insurgency, you will see a woman with 10 children whose husband has been killed and this is why I’m always happy seeing women being trained like this”, he added.

“Apart from the fact that these women would be able to take care of themselves and their children with the business, the training is also going to mitigate unemployment,” Jibrin Habeeb said.

He however, advised the trainees to listen attentively to the instructor and put in their best in becoming ideal producers of the items.

