5 years after, husband, friends remember Ibidun Ighodalo

Five years after her sudden passing, the memory of the first face of Lux soap, Ibidun Ighodalo continues to shine brightly in the hearts of her loved ones and many Nigerians whose lives she touched with grace, generosity, and purpose.

On June 14, 2020, Ibidun, the brain behind Elizabeth R and founder of the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF), died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest in Port Harcourt, sparking nationwide grief. She was 40.

This week, her husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, led family and close friends in a quiet memorial in Lagos. In an emotional tribute, he described her as “a gift too beautiful for this world” and thanked God for the “privilege of sharing life with a woman who lived fully, gave selflessly, and loved deeply.”

Ibidun’s close circle also celebrated her legacy. Since her passing, the IIF has continued her vision, supporting couples facing infertility by offering access to IVF treatments. To date, over 80 babies have been born through the initiative she founded, many of whom now bear her name in tribute.

On social media, Nigerians shared photos, testimonies, and heartfelt memories. Many noted how she had quietly paid hospital bills, sent food to the needy, or offered encouragement with no fanfare.

Ibidun Ighodalo’s impact remains visible in smiling children, grateful families, and the continued echo of a life poured out for others.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE