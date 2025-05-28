Have you ever sprayed your favourite perfume in the morning, only for the scent to disappear before noon? If your answer is in the affirmative, then you’re not alone. Many people around here also shared the same experience.

These people often struggle to keep their fragrance lasting all day, but the good news is, with a few smart tips, you can enjoy that fresh, lovely scent for much longer.

In this article, I put together 5 ways to make your perfume last longer on you

1. Hydrate Your Skin Before Applying Your Perfume

Before applying your perfume, experts advise that you ensure that your skin is hydrated in order for your perfume to last longer on you.

This is because a properly moisturized skin is more receptive to absorbing fragrance while a dry skin has a rougher texture that prevents fragrance from adhering well to it.

Hydrated skin retains natural oils, acting as a base for your fragrance to adhere to.

2. Apply Your Perfume To Your Pulse Point Only

To make your perfume last longer on you, you should only apply it to your pulse point.

Pulse points such as wrists, elbows, neck, and knees are the warmest areas of your body where blood vessels are located closest to the skin and they help utilize your body’s heat to activate and amplify your fragrance’s molecules, thus, adding to its longevity and intensity.

3. Spray Your Perfume Onto Your Skin Directly

It is common to see a number of people who are in the habit of spraying their perfume onto their clothes instead of their bodies.

Spraying it onto your skin allows the formula to absorb into your skin on its own. Direct application to your skin ensures the fragrance is concentrated on the body, where it can interact properly with the skin’s chemistry.

You should also desist from rubbing your wrists together after perfume application as it leads to an evaporation of the fragrance.

4. Layer Your Fragrance

Another way to make your perfume last longer is through layering your fragrance.

Layering makes a scent last longer, especially when combined with a body wash and lotion in the same scent formula.

5. Opt For Eau de Parfum

To make your perfume last longer, you should opt for Eau de Parfum instead of Eau de Toilette. This type of perfume lasts longer and feels more intimate.

Eau de Parfum usually has higher concentrations of perfume oil than eau de toilette, so its scent is stronger and linger over a longer period and can be used more sparingly than Eau de Toilette.

Making your perfume last longer doesn’t have to be complicated. With a little attention to where and how you apply it, your favourite scent can stay with you all day.