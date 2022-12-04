5 ways to make someone miss you

Whether you are single or not, it’s good to be missed by someone. It’ll make you feel important and special. Plus, it keeps the relationship you have with a person alive. There are psychological tricks you can use to get them to miss you. Here are some things you can do to make someone miss you.

1. Don’t communicate with them every day

Hold off on those social media chats, texts, and video chats. The less you talk with the person, the more they’ll miss you. Our mind tends to want what we can’t have. For instance, you want a new shirt, and once you have it, you rarely even touch it.

2. Use the power of your scent

You want to use the power of smell to trigger their memory. It can help one bring back deep feelings and emotions. So, for this to work, you need to have a signature scent that’s unique to you.

Avoid the cheap stuff because you don’t want your potential partner or partner to be sniffing the same cheap bottle that almost everyone can afford.

3. Take things slow

We might have all heard of this phrase before “Rome wasn’t built in a day” and neither is your relationship with them. Plan your outings with them or at least plan a spontaneous adventure knowing when it’ll happen in the first place.

When you take things slow, it’ll give them time to enjoy you, think about you, and miss you. Don’t do this every day, perhaps once a week.

4. Send them pictures

Send pictures, not nudes. If you guys are away from each other for a long period, then a picture will help remind them of you. It’ll create memories of what it’s like to be with you. Tap into their emotions and they’ll start missing you. So, if you’re all dressed up to hang out with your friends, take a quick picture and send it to them.

5. Look good

Wear things that make you look and feel good. It’ll boost your self-esteem, and in return, it’ll make them want you even more. And because you look good all the time, they’ll miss hanging out with you when you are away from each other.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE