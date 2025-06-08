5 things you shouldn’t do at Ojude Oba festival 

Ojude-Oba is a cultural festival done every year in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state. It reflects the rich culture and tradition of the Yoruba people.

This popular festival started as a Muslim gathering paying homage to the king, Awujale of Ijebu after Eid celebration.

Ojude Oba which began in the 19th century by Balogun Kuku (one of the earliest Ijebu to convert to Islam) has now become a huge occasion that unites Ijebu sons and daughters, including people from various backgrounds.

The festival is not just about the Muslims, all faiths are welcomed; the essence is to be united and share love.

Here are the things you shouldn’t do at Ojude-Oba:

1. Don’t be underdressed

One of the things that makes the Ojude-Oba festival stand out is the traditional attire. Both men and women must dress in Aso-oke, damask or any other cultural outfit.

You are not expected to wear jeans and a shirt to this festival but rather, the style of your outfit should be Agbada, buba and sokoto — for the male; and Iro and buba — for the female. Cap and headgear should be matched with the outfit respectively.

2. Don’t assume you’re attending a fashion show

The festival is not just about fashion even though it is always on full display. What matters is tradition; you have to respect the culture, pay homage, align with others by exchanging pleasantries, ask questions if you’re unsure of certain things.

3. Don’t disrespect the king and the processions

You should not be seated when the king walks in. There must be a sign of respect from you by bowing your head, kneeling down or prostrating. Don’t disrespect the processions. Be seated or in a place where you won’t interrupt them.

4. Don’t obstruct people’s view

Don’t obstruct people’s view because you want to take pictures or create content. Places you are not allowed most especially where the royal families are, you just have to stay away. Ask for permission if you want to have a glimpse of them and other dignitaries.

5. Do not show up with a horse

Don’t try to show up with a horse. There are trained individuals especially from the royal families (Balogun) expected to show off with horses. Basically, for safety, horse riding is meant for trained people.