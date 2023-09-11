Pa Akintola Williams was born 9th of August 1919. He came into the world exactly a day after the Governor-General then, Sir Frederick Lord Lugard, handed over the mantle of leadership to Sir Hugh Clifford.

He was one of the pioneers of the Yoruba socio-political group called ‘Egbe Omo Oduduwa’ along with Chief Obafemi Awolowo and other prominent figures in the Western Region.

Akintola was the First African Chartered Accountant and First President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

He established the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the first indigenous Chartered Accounting company in 1952. The name of the establishment was, ‘Akintola Williams & Co.’

Pa Akintola Williams was a lover of classical music; he was one of the initiators of ‘Music Society of Nigeria’ popularly known as ‘MUSON Centre’ Onikan Lagos. He was also the elder brother of the first Nigerian to be decorated as ‘Senior Advocate of Nigeria’, Rotimi Williams.

