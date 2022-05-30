5 Staff of Cheda sentenced to 35yrs for diverting N9.1m meant for victims of terrorist attack in Adamawa

Justice Adamu Abbas of the Upper Area Court III sitting in Yola has sentenced five Staff of the Centre for Health and Development in Africa (CHEDA) to seven years of Imprisonment each for diverting N9.1m meant for the Victims Support Fund (VSF).

This was the sum for implementation of the VSF Foster Care Project to facilitate Protection and Shelter for 150 orphaned children in 75 households in Gombi LGA of Adamawa State.

Fact of the case revealed that in 2016, Centre For Health and Development in Africa (CHEDA) received a grant sum of N2,032,500.00 (Two Million, Thirty Two Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) only from the Nigeria Foundation for the Support of Victims of Terrorism also known as Victims Support Fund (VSF).

The amount of N1,016,250.00 (One Million Sixteen Thousand Two Hundred and Fifty Naira) only was transferred to the organization in two tranches to cover the administrative and operational costs.

In addition, VSF transferred a sum of N2,100,000 (Two million one hundred thousand naira) only to the same organization on a Monthly basis for ten (10) Months (February 2017 to November 2017); being project cost meant for disbursement to 75 beneficiary households at N28,000.00 each, per Month. Each beneficiary household has two (2) Foster Children, and each child is entitled to N14, 000.00 per Month to be used for the support of all children in the households. In addition, VSF transferred the sum of N50,000.00 (Fifty thousand naira) to the organization Monthly.

The investigation revealed that Gidado Yolde the Executive Director, through staff members like Mahmud Bello, Aisha And Umul made full payment for four (4) Months (February, March, July and November 2017), half payment for three (3) Months (April, May and June 2017) and Non-payment for 3 Months (August, September and October 2017).





The Finance Officer of CHEDA was also mentioned as being responsible for the monetary activities of the organization but was conspicuously absent on the day the VSF team visited the organization.

This was also done for a period of (10) Months (February 2017 to November 2017), being the Monthly stipends for disbursement to 5 social workers at N10,000.00 (Ten Thousand Naira) each month.

The report of incomplete payment and nonpayment to the beneficiaries and social workers for a certain number of Months reached VSF in November 2017, which was further investigated by the VSF team; and confirmed by the beneficiaries and the key stakeholders of the project in the Gombi communities.

It was therefore discovered that the amount of N9,100,000 (Nine million, one hundred thousand naira) has been diverted by the organization through the above mentioned persons.

In his judgement, Justice Abbas convicted the five (5) accused persons complicit in the above-stated case, namely Muhammed Gidado Yolde, Mahmud Hamman Bello, Atiku Hayatu, Aisha Siddiki, Ummul Aliyu. They were sentenced to seven (7) years behind bars each.

The enforcement of this judgement will start after 30 days from 19th May 2022, the date of the judgement. The thirty days is the period within which the convicts could exercise their rights of appeal against the judgement of the Area Court.

