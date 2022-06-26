5 spices in your home that you didn’t know had this much benefits

There are some spices in your home right now that you have no idea of how many health benefits they embody. There’s much more that those spices in your home have to offer than you think. According to pushdoctor.co.uk, spices improve circulation, lower blood clots, lower blood pressure, and decrease the risk of blood clots.

Here are the health benefits of five spices commonly used for cooking

1. Nutmeg

In Nigerian homes, nutmeg is a popular spice for cooking Jollof rice, and it is loved for its unique flavor and its aroma. It doesn’t just end there. It has lots of nutritional value. According to Healthline, nutmeg contains powerful anti-inflammatory plant compounds that act as oxidants.

Antioxidants protect you from cancer, heart disease, and liver disease.

Health benefits of nutmeg

Nutmeg improves your dental health. It has anti-bacterial properties that have proven particularly effective against oral pathogens that cause diseases and bad breath.

It could serve as an anti-depressant.

It improves the function of the brain.

One of the numerous health benefit of nutmeg is that it aids sleep and keeps insomnia in check. It also improves the quality of sleep.

It could help with keeping sugar level in check.

It may cure indigestion.

It could serve as a natural pain killer.

Has the tendency to improve kidney function.

Nutmeg may fight against cancer.

It is good for the treatment of the skin.

It could control blood pressure.





However, as good as nutmeg seems, taking overly large quantities has side effects. It could get really poisonous for you. It is safe to take this spice in small amounts.

According to Webmd.com, taking two teaspoons or 5 grams can cause symptoms of toxicity and larger intakes could be worse and could probably lead to death. It is also reported to be able to cause hallucinations, dizziness, nausea, irregular heartbeat.

2. Ginger

Ginger is a member of a plant family that includes cardamom and turmeric. It is reported by Med Today that its spicy aroma is mainly due to the presence of ketones, especially the gigerols which appear to be the primary component of ginger. It is used in different forms, and has a peppery flavor with spicy aroma.

Health benefits of ginger

It has the ability to relieve nausea and morning sickness.

Contains antioxidants.

It has anti-inflammatory properties. That’s why it is being used as a supplement in treating chronic inflammatory conditions like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Ginger has anti-cancer effects. It has effectively suppressed cancer growth over the years.

Reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Aids the lowering of blood pressure. However, it is not advisable to take ginger if you’re using medications for lowering blood pressure.

Has the ability to manage blood sugar levels.

It helps to clear out your digestive system and neutralize whatever problem it is that could be happening from within your body.

It helps you maintain a healthy weight.

It boosts nutrients absorption in the body.

Improves blood circulation and creates a warm feeling in your body.

It serves as a natural pain reliever.

It improves your breath. It is advisable to eat it after food or mix it with hot water and drink it. It will help flush your mouth and neutralize any bad taste.

It strengthens your immune system and kills bacteria.

3. Garlic

Garlic is a common ingredient in the kitchen. It is a powerful antibiotics. According to MEDSimplified, it is commonly used for conditions relating to the heart and blood system.

It has the following health benefits:

It is good for cardiovascular health. Garlic contains chemical compounds which reduce bad cholesterol.

It helps to manage people with hypertension.

It is good for gut health.

It is good for brain health.

It serves as a good blood purifier.

How to take garlic and avoid the strong smells that go with it

By swallowing before meal in the morning.

By crushing or chewing during meal.

4. Cinnamon

According to Natural Health Remedies, it can be easily added to a meal or drink without adding calories to your body. Cinnamon popularly known as Christmas spice is a substance that is produced from the bark of certain trees. Its active ingredients make it so nutritious.

How to use cinnamon?

Mixing it with milk and honey

Sprinkling into coffee

Adding into desserts

Health benefits of cinnamon

Helps to control diabetes. It is usually recommended as a natural supplementary item to be taken along medication.

It lowers blood sugar.

Protects you from heart damage and aging.

It serves as an anti-cancer. It prevents damaged cells from spreading through the body.

It contains weight loss properties that help to burn fat and reduce weight.

It is an anti- fungal and anti-bacterial agent.

It helps to avoid infections and keep the body healthy.

It will improve your oral health and keep your gums healthy.

Keeps away bad breath.

It treats Irritable Bowel Syndrome

It could lower levels of cholesterol.

It reduces muscle soreness especially after workouts.

It treats a cold and sore throat.

What are side effects of excessive intake?

Liver damage.

It causes allergies.

It can drop your blood sugar extremely low leading to fatigue and anxiety.

5. Black pepper

According to Natural Health Remedies, this particular spice is called the King of Spices. It is said to be one of the oldest spices in the world. It’s been recorded that it was used to treat people centuries ago.

Health benefits of black pepper

Helps the body with nutrients absorption and is also good for digestion.

It prevents constipation.

It eliminates bacteria in the stomach.

It helps to treat skin problems by protecting it from skin pigmentation.

It contains vitamin C which is good for your hair. It helps to clean the scalp and get rid of dead cells.

Aids weight loss.

It helps to relieve pain in the joints.

Intake of black pepper and honey helps with body detoxification.

Helps you withdraw from smoking habits.

It treats diabetes.

Black pepper aids blood circulation.

It helps with the treatment of respiratory diseases.

It prevents premature aging. Treats dark spots, wrinkles, and other skin aging-related conditions.

Improves oral hygiene.

Bonus Point

6. Turmeric

Health Benefits according to Criticalbench are:

Contains natural anti-inflammatory properties.

Increases anti-oxidant properties.

It has anticancer properties.

Gets rid of age related diseases.

It delays the aging of your body.

Decreases brain diseases.

Decreases risk of heart diseases.

It is linked to the brain function.

It contains powerful medicinal compounds.

