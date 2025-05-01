5 skills you need to improve your business in 2025

You need to get it right this year. Good, we’re on the same page. Don’t overwhelm yourself with a lot of information, but rather try to understand the basic rudiments of what can help you grow your business.

As a business owner in Nigeria, you must be able to communicate effectively to your audience or investors on what you do. Financial literacy is key, so you won’t end up in multiple debt.

The skills you need to improve your business are discussed below:

1. Effective Communication

As a business owner, communication is the first thing you must know how to do efficiently. You must be able to communicate your goals to either your customers or investors. They all need clarity on why your product is unique and why you should be given a chance. In the course of this, you must also be a good listener; allow feedback, which could be either positive or negative.

Communication skill is not what you know at once; you can only get better by improving your approach towards how you present your product to the populace. Also your ability to negotiate and reach a favourable and legit compromise would help your business.

2. Effective Leadership

Another skill you need to improve in your business is effective leadership. You must be able to prioritise, set goals, give instructions and be a motivator to your team. Leadership is not all about doing every work yourself, you must delegate so that you can focus on the development of your business and ensuring your workers are doing what is expected of them.

As a leader, you must allow self-expression a lot; know your employees. This would help them to be more productive — this is the aura you need to progress well in your business.

READ ALSO: 8 important skills that can help throughout your lifetime

3. Financial Literacy

This is a very important skill for you to improve your business. Yes, financial literacy. You just don’t spend without tracking what you’re making.

You need to know how to budget, manage cash flow and plan for unforeseen circumstances. All these would help you make informed decisions in terms of growing your revenue, accounting for expenses and maintaining financial stability.

4. Networking

You must learn how to network to help you build healthy relationships with people. Having the ability to engage people will bring more opportunities like collaboration, partnership, and attending meetings with your industry experts or like-minded individuals.

One of the great ways to connect with people these days is social media. You have to be truthful to everyone — that’s how your brand can be unique among the rest and you would have loyal customers.

5. Marketing Strategy

A good marketing strategy is to foster your business. Therefore, you must be equipped on how to be a good marketer because there is always competition in every industry.

Understand your target audience, use digital marketing tools and create platforms to reach your customers. Improve on your sales strategy; don’t get involved in what everyone else is doing, be different.