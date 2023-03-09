Eunice Olaleye

Only a few people have an idea of how to relate with their neighbours. There are ways to relate with your neighbour without being too distant or too close for comfort.

1. Mind your business

That someone is your neighbour does not give you the right to interfere in their life. They have their own lives to deal with, just as you do.

2. Be willing to help out if you can

When your neighbour seeks your help, don’t hesitate to help when you know you can.

3. Discuss random things without oversharing

If you want to relate with your neighbour without trouble, you need to know when to draw the line, especially regarding over-sharing information.

4. Be moderate

Don’t try to be overly familiar. Being moderate in your approach to them is not a bad thing. Know when and how to draw the line.

5. Keep your hands to yourself

Do not take things that do not belong to you or look through things that are not your business. Don’t try to look through their windows or belongings for things that do not concern you. If your neighbour finds out by chance, it will make them angry and disappointed and could create problems between you both.

Above all, your neighbour should not be uncomfortable around you. Don’t let them hide from their home because they can smell your presence. Do better, act better, talk better, and relate better with your neighbours. Build a healthy relationship with them.

