5 Secrets Of The Online Casino Dealer

Underappreciated by many, but much revered for others’ skills, the online casino dealer is probably the most visible and popular figure in a casino. Even in Online Casinos, this character has not ceased to have all the importance in the world. Basically, without a casinodealer, real money games could not work.

But let’s start with the first thing: What is a dealer? The origin of the word dealer comes from the French croupier. The root croupe was taken, which in French means the horse’s haunch, the rear part of the horse, referring to this figure used to be behind the player, to advise and advise him on his game.

So, now that we know what an online casino dealer basically is let’s go on to analyze a little what functions that perfectly dressed man or woman performs who usually offers us a smile whenever we need it in a Casino … or in an Online Casino.

Evolution of the online casino dealer

This figure has changed a lot since its origins, going from being behind the player to being in front. In turn, he has stopped advising the player to become part of casino machinery, preventing him from interfering with the player’s strategy.

We all know the work of this very typical casino figure. Deal cards, throw the ball, collect the dice, etc. But is anonline casino dealer really just this? Let’s see that it is not so.

To begin with, there are several types of casino dealer:

Liveblackjackdealer

Roulette dealer

Online Poker gamesdealer

And some more, depending on the different types of games within the same modality (there are, for example, many types of poker, as there are also several types of roulette or blackjack, such as blackjack surrender or multiplayer blackjack). But basically, these would be the main ones.

In addition, we discover 5 facets of this figure that surely you did not know.

Mathematical

In both blackjack and roulette, the online casino dealer must calculate the winnings of all the players in a few seconds, depending on their various plays. It is not the same to bet on a color, a dozen or a number.

Thus, the dealer must have great mental agility not to lose the dynamics of the game. Arithmetic skills are essential in this sector.

Skilled

You must handle the chips and cards with ease. The client cannot see anything suspicious in his movements and must trust him. Turning the cards ahead of time or turning over the wrong number of chips can create a bad image for the casino. The online casino dealer trains in the handling of cards, and his movements are meticulously studied.

Manorial

Your way of being and your manners should be an example of the best protocol course. Not only must you treat your users well, but you must maintain form in any situation. He must be calm and show serenity, regardless of the mood of the players. It requires a lot of psychological and social work.

Sociable

Although it cannot interact with the player’s tactic, it can interact with the player himself. You must attend to their requests and make them feel comfortable. It should energize the table games or roulette, and make the online casino games even more enjoyable.

It is important that the online casino dealer has a gift of people and the ability to socialize with all types of players, from the most experienced to the newcomer.

Professional

Above all, it must be professional. He can never get carried away by his feelings and must be a great connoisseur of the online casino games that he energizes. You must know not only its rules but also the strategies that a player can follow. You must be aware of all kinds of plays and possible traps that may occur.

Dealer and Online Casino

As you can see, being a live dealer is not simply knowing how to roll a ball or mix some cards; There are many factors that intervene in the day-to-day life of these professionals. And with the online casino, these abilities are expanded.

Many online casinos are including the figure of a professional online casino dealer to energize their real money games, such as online roulette or live blackjackonline. The live dealercasino has revolutionized the online gambling experience, with the possibility of feeling like in a face-to-face casino, but from the sofa at home.

In addition, this augmented reality is accompanied by live chats to make the gaming experience even more real, if possible. Many users prefer live casino games to ordinary online games, where you compete against the machine.

And it is that human warmth always makes the game take another dimension. Not just choosing a play and spinning the roulette, but seeing how your online casino dealer is for you and sharing experiences and varied topics of conversation with other casino fans.

